Local community groups and organisations will benefit from a significant boost in funding, with Forbes Shire Council increasing its annual Community Funding Program allocation to $175,000.

Up to $87,500 is available to support projects, programs, events and capital works across the Forbes Shire.

The program supports a wide range of initiatives in: sport and recreation; culture and the arts; community services; and rural village enhancement.

Eligible not-for-profit community groups and organisations can apply for up to $5000 per project through a cash contribution, in-kind support or a combination of both.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the increased investment would provide greater support for local groups turn their great ideas into meaningful projects, events and services.

“The best ideas for our town and villages often come from the community itself," she said.

“By increasing our funding pool, Council is ensuring more local groups have the resources they need to deliver lasting benefits.

“We encourage eligible groups to take advantage of this opportunity and speak with Council staff if they need assistance with their application.”

Applications can be submitted via the Smarty Grants portal. Applications close midnight 31 July.