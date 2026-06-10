Getting to Forbes’ most magical winter event just got even easier.

For the first time, return bus services will operate from neighbouring towns, making it simple for visitors to travel to and from Topsoil Organics 2026 Frost and Fire without the hassle of driving or finding a park.

New bus routes will run from Parkes - sponsored by Parkes Shire Council; Cowra via Gooloogong; and Canowindra via Eugowra.

Visitors travelling on these neighbouring town bus services will be dropped directly at the Forbes Ski Dam, making the journey seamless from start to finish.

For locals and those visitors staying in Forbes, a free hop-on, hop-off shuttle service will operate with 10 bus stops around town, running all night to and from the event site.

With no public parking available on site, the expanded bus network offers a safe and convenient way to enjoy the event - leaving more time to soak up the fire pits, food, entertainment and winter magic.

Prams, camp chairs, picnic blankets and winter woollies are all welcome on board - and the detailed timetable is available online now.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM says the new transport options improve access while reducing congestion around the event site.

“With buses running all night and direct connections from neighbouring towns, getting here and getting home has never been easier," Mayor Miller said.

"By making travel simple and stress-free, families and friends can focus on the fire pits, food, fun and creating magical winter memories.

“Importantly, fewer cars on site also means safer roads and a safer festival experience for everyone."

Now in its seventh year, Frost and Fire is back to light up the Central West and it's bigger than ever.

Headlining this year is Australian pop-rock-soul icon Diesel, bringing his catalogue of classics including Tip of My Tongue, Don't Need Love, Soul Revival and Cry in Shame.

Joining him on stage are Melbourne-based country artist Sandee Facy, party favourites The Magnificent Seven, and local acts Amitié and Foxxy Cleopatra, a proud celebration of the region's vibrant music scene.

Expect crackling fire buckets, roaring bonfires, spectacular fireworks, roving entertainers, fire performers and dedicated kids' activities, all set against the pretty waterways of Forbes Ski Dam.

Local food stalls and cosy brews will keep you warm all night long.

Gates open from 3.30pm, with live music and entertainment kicking off at 4pm until 10pm. The last bus departs 11pm.

The bands will be on the main stage but there'll also be plenty of entertainment in the performance area through the night.

The schedules are:

Main stage

4.15pm - Boganbila Culturals

4.40pm - Amitie

5.45pm - Foxxy Cleopatra

6.45pm - Sandee Facy

7.45pm - Magnificent Seven

9pm - Diesel

Performance area

5.30pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

6pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

6.40pm - Conundrum V 44 Galloon Drummers

7.15pm - Cirque Um Navigate Mini Grand Illusion

8.15pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

9.15pm - Sydney Fire Dancers

Bus timetables and tickets are available from 123tix.com

All the details you need, including pre-order food menus, online at www.amazingforbesnsw.com/frost-and-fire/