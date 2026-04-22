Eugowra's Boots and Bowties Ball has been another sensational success, raising funds for Eugowra Public School's P and C as well as the community.

Cath Welsh from the organisers, the Eugowra Public School P and C committee, described it as a really great night.

"We're really grateful for all of the support that everybody showed, it was fantastic," she said.

The night, which featured a well-supported auction, will both secure some resources and equipment for the school but also allow funds to flow to other community organisations.

They'll donate $3500 to Eugowra Men's Shed; $2000 to Active Mindsteps, which combines cognitive exercise, physical exercise and social interaction to help seniors stay independent, active, and socially connected; and another $1000 to the UHA auxiliary to contribute towards new dining chairs for the MPS.

The evening opened with entertainment by Cath Welsh, grazing platters and canapes by Smoking Brothers.

The auction featured an incredible range of donated items, including a holiday at Mollymook, a Fat Artz Eugowra fire bucket and weld art eagle, a children's picnic table by Eugowra Men's Shed, voucher for the Little Farmers Store, a Pamela Thomson painting of The Fat Lamb, split system air conditioners from TLE Electrical, a family pass to Dubbo zoo, tools, firewood and more.

It was highly successful, and band Foxxy Cleopatra got everyone up on the outdoor dance floor to dance the night away.