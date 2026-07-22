Forbes Toy Library really is one of the best resources a family could have.

Established more than 25 years ago - and run by volunteers ever since - the toy library works just like a book library where you borrow and then return.

It's perfect for those big toys - and they do have everything from ride-on tractors through to doll houses - as well as puzzles and games, and those age-appropriate toys that children grow out of so quickly.

Current president Sally Dobell says they also make efforts to source toys that aren't readily available locally, helping to keep the collection diverse and engaging for children of all ages and interests.

The toy library has become a valuable community resource, attracting families from Forbes and surrounding towns.

With children outgrowing toys within a short time, the library offers an affordable way for families to provide a constantly changing range of play experiences without the expense of buying new toys or storing the old ones.

It's also popular with grandparents, who can borrow a selection of toys ahead of visits from grandchildren or school holiday stays.

There is always something different to discover, whether children enjoy imaginative play, outdoor activities, construction toys, puzzles or games.

As a member of Toy Libraries Australia, the Forbes Toy Library is entirely volunteer-run and relies on community support, sponsorship and fundraising to continue operating and updating its collection.

One of its major supporters is Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations. The company's backing was critical in helping the toy library reopen after the 2022 floods and continues to help the organisation expand and refresh the resources available to local families, and they made a recent visit to check out the great offering.

Forbes Toy Library Membership is $40 a year or $25 for six months, while a three-year membership is available for $100. The toy library also offers gift certificates.

Membership allows borrowers to take home up to four toys at a time.

The Toy Library is located in the Youth and Community Centre, and is open from 9.30am to 11.30am every Saturday, and from 9am to 10am every second Thursday during school term.

For more information, or to check the calendar of Thursday opening dates each term, visit the Forbes Toy Library Facebook page.