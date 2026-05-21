Local businesses will once again take centre stage with the return of the Forbes Business Awards this August, marking a long-awaited revival of the popular community event.

Forbes Business Chamber has announced nominations for the 2026 BOSCARS Awards for Business Excellence will open on Monday 25 May, with businesses of all sizes encouraged to take part.

It will be the first time the awards have been held since 2019 and organisers say the relaunch will not only celebrate local success but provide a pathway to regional and NSW-level recognition across multiple categories.

The popular people’s choice award for local tradie will also return.

Chamber vice president Grace Neilsen says it's fantastic to see the awards return after several years.

“There’s a real sense of excitement, and we’re looking forward to recognising the businesses and individuals who help make Forbes such a strong and supportive community," she said.

“Forbes has a vibrant and resilient business community, and this is an opportunity to share our stories and showcase what we have to offer.

“We’re really encouraging all local businesses - no matter their size or stage - to get involved this year.

“The awards are about celebrating effort, innovation and the contribution businesses make to our community every day.”

Forbes Business Chamber secretary Emma Gaffney says there is an award category for everyone - and these awards are an opportunity to showcase the diversity and innovation of our local business sector.

"It's important to recognise our local businesses, to show our appreciation for what they bring to our community," she said.

It will also be a wonderful opportunity for our business community to connect - and have a great night out, she said.

Club Forbes has signed on as the major sponsor for the event, with CEO Peter Gasson welcoming its return..

"It's great to have it come back into the community," he said.

"We're super excited to be hosting it, and to be the major sponsor.

"I think it's a great way to recognise local businesses that are doing a fantastic job in our community."

Nominations open Monday 25 May and will close on Friday 26 June - all details to come through the Forbes Business Chamber social media and website.

2026 BOSCARS Awards for Business Excellence

Awards categories are:

Outstanding Community Organisation, recognising an organisation that works to improve the social, cultural, or environmental wellbeing of the community.

Excellence in Innovation, sponsored By NBN, for businesses that have made significant contributions to their industry through the introduction or improvement of an idea, method, technology, process or application.

Excellence in Retail, open to all retail business operators.

Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism, for all our hospitality and tourism operators from cafes to entertainment venues, tour operators to B and Bs.

Excellence in Personal & Lifestyle, open to those including beauticians, hairdressers, through to gyms, clothing repairs, laundry/launderettes and more.

Excellence in Professional Services, including those engaged in healthcare and other medical services, legal, accounting, management consulting, real estate agents, through to marketing and publishing.

Excellence in Manufacturing, Agribusiness, Mining, Industrial and Trade, open to businesses in these industries as well as motor dealers, automotive repairers, transport companies and more.

Excellence in Small Business (under 20 employees), recognising a small business that has grown and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies and processes implemented to achieve sustainable growth in the previous 24 months.

Excellence in Business (20 or more employees), recognising a business that has grown and is able to demonstrate the strategies and processes to achieve sustainable growth in the previous 24 months.

Employer of Choice, for organisations that create stimulating and supportive workplace environments for their employees. These strategies or initiatives must have a positive impact on both employees and the organisation as a whole.

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, open to all individuals who have completed an apprenticeship or traineeship in the previous 24 months.

Employee of the Year, to be presented to an individual in recognition and appreciation for exceptional job performance and distinguished contributions to their employment.

Young Entrepreneur (Age 18-35), recognising an inspirational young person aged between 18-35 years who, through their own commitment and passion, has built and operates a successful business.

Business Leader of the Year, recognising those who demonstrate outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas, whilst providing inspiration to a new generation for upcoming business leaders.

The Boscars Business of the Year is awarded to the most outstanding business which has demonstrated excellence across all areas of operation. The winner will be selected from the winners of all categories.

People’s Choice Tradie of the Year, as voted by the people of Forbes.

Winners of the Outstanding Community Organisation, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Business, Employer of Choice, Young Entrepreneur and Business Leader awards proceed as a finalist to the 2026 Central West Orana Business Awards, subject to meeting the terms and conditions of the NSW Business Chamber.

The winners at the Central West Orana Business Awards will then proceed to the NSW Business Chamber Awards in Sydney.