Businesses, leaders and teams were recognised when the Forbes Business Awards returned in a glittering gala evening at Club Forbes on Saturday.

The Boscars celebrated excellence across the local business community, with Jessica's Essential Beauty named 2026 Business of the Year after winning the Excellence in Personal and Lifestyle and Excellence in Small Business categories.

Owner Jessica Quirk thanked her amazing team, and beautiful clients past and present.

Jess launched her business in 2004 as a mobile service and bought the Rankin Street salon in 2005.

Since then the business has grown, with a strong focus on client care.

The awards represent 21 years of showing up through good times and hard ones alike, Jess reflected, crediting the clients who have trusted her business over those years.

“Through floods, droughts and COVID, our loyal clients never stopped supporting us, so without them these awards wouldn’t have been possible,” Jess said.

A key milestone for the business was the opening of a Condobolin branch, allowing services to expand from monthly visits to fortnightly, weekly to twice-weekly.

Now Molly Stubberfield, who joined Jess's Essential Beauty four years ago and completed her Certificate IV in beauty therapy with Jess, has purchased the business and is leading it into its next chapter.

After 21 years in business in Forbes, Jess said she still loves helping people feel good about themselves, the awards have motivated her to continue raising the bar for her clients in the years ahead.

Saturday's gala celebrated the return of the Boscars for the first time since 2019 and Business Chamber life member and deputy mayor Chris Roylance acknowledged the work of the chamber committee in delivering the occasion.

The local business awards began in 1998, in a joint effort with Parkes for a first early years but then continuing independently through to 2019.

It is all about recognising people in business, who hold such a vital role in the community, Forbes shire mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.

“The people who open their doors every day, stay back late - they create jobs, invest their energy, time, passion in making Forbes the most amazing place to live,” Mayor Miller said.

“The businesses represented here tonight are helping to create jobs, build careers and provide opportunities for local people.

“They sponsor sporting clubs, they support community events, they donate to local causes and contribute enormously to the quality of our life in Forbes.”

Mayor Miller said her role gave her the opportunity to meet with many people across the community – and to be constantly impressed by the innovative thinking and work of local business.

“Over recent years we’ve experienced drought, floods, economic pressures and of course work challenges,” Mayor Miller said.

“Through all of it our local businesses have continued to adapt, support one another, and support our community.

“That spirit is one of the things that makes Forbes so special.”

Mayor Miller said she was particularly pleased to see categories recognising young entrepreneurs, apprentices and trainees, employees, and business leaders.

“These awards remind us that the future of Forbes depends on encouraging the next generation to dream big, develop their skills, and build successful careers right here in our region,” she said.

“A strong business community creates a strong community.

“It attracts investment, supports families, encourages growth and helps ensure our region remains vibrant and prosperous for generations to come.”

Winners of many of the award categories are now eligible to represent Forbes at the Western Region awards, with winners at that level progressing to state awards.

“This allows our local businesses’ stories to be showcased at a much bigger level and I have no doubt Forbes businesses will continue to stand out proudly amongst all those businesses,” Mayor Miller said.