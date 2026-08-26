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The finalists have been named and the stage has been set ... Forbes will come together to celebrate the best in local business this Saturday.
Forbes Business Chambers hosts the BOSCARS at Club Forbes, celebrating the businesses, individuals and organisations that make Forbes such a vibrant place to live, work and do business.
With awards to be presented across 13 award categories, the finalists are:
Allure on Main
Allwright Bourke Lawyers & Conveyancing
Bernardi's Marketplace
Cheneys Electrical Contracting
Darren Cowan Mobile Welding and Fabrication Pty Ltd
Essjay Photography by Sarah Hodge
Flannery's Pharmacy
Forbes and District Lions Club inc.
Forbes Learning Ladder
Forbes Preschool Incorporated
Forbes Riverside Community Garden
Forbes Services Memorial Club
Forbes Small Engine Specialists
Forbes Veterinary Clinic
Grace's Hair Studio on Templar
Isabel's Place
Jessica's Essential Beauty and Wellness
Lachlan Valley Vet
Life Pharmacy Forbes
Meals on Wheels Parkes, Forbes and West Wyalong
Rise Physiotherapy Group
she roams MTA Travel - Beth Betland
Top Paddock Silo Stay
Awards are to be presented for: outstanding community organisation; excellence in innovation; excellence in retail; excellence in hospitality and tourism; excellence in personal and lifestyle; excellence in professional services; excellence in manufacturing, agribusiness, mining, industrial and trade; excellence in small business; employer of choice; apprentice or trainee of the year; employee of the year; young entrepreneur; and business leader of the year.
The BOSCARS are proudly supported by: naming rights sponsor Club Forbes: gold sponsors Forbes Advocate and Forbes Business Chamber; and supporters Michael Robinson Real Estate & Co, Forbes Shire Council, Central West Lighting and Home and NBN Co.