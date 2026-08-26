The finalists have been named and the stage has been set ... Forbes will come together to celebrate the best in local business this Saturday.

Forbes Business Chambers hosts the BOSCARS at Club Forbes, celebrating the businesses, individuals and organisations that make Forbes such a vibrant place to live, work and do business.

With awards to be presented across 13 award categories, the finalists are:

Allure on Main

Allwright Bourke Lawyers & Conveyancing

Bernardi's Marketplace

Cheneys Electrical Contracting

Darren Cowan Mobile Welding and Fabrication Pty Ltd

Essjay Photography by Sarah Hodge

Flannery's Pharmacy

Forbes and District Lions Club inc.

Forbes Learning Ladder

Forbes Preschool Incorporated

Forbes Riverside Community Garden

Forbes Services Memorial Club

Forbes Small Engine Specialists

Forbes Veterinary Clinic

Grace's Hair Studio on Templar

Isabel's Place

Jessica's Essential Beauty and Wellness

Lachlan Valley Vet

Life Pharmacy Forbes

Meals on Wheels Parkes, Forbes and West Wyalong

Rise Physiotherapy Group

she roams MTA Travel - Beth Betland

Top Paddock Silo Stay

Awards are to be presented for: outstanding community organisation; excellence in innovation; excellence in retail; excellence in hospitality and tourism; excellence in personal and lifestyle; excellence in professional services; excellence in manufacturing, agribusiness, mining, industrial and trade; excellence in small business; employer of choice; apprentice or trainee of the year; employee of the year; young entrepreneur; and business leader of the year.

The BOSCARS are proudly supported by: naming rights sponsor Club Forbes: gold sponsors Forbes Advocate and Forbes Business Chamber; and supporters Michael Robinson Real Estate & Co, Forbes Shire Council, Central West Lighting and Home and NBN Co.