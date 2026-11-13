Parkes Musical & Dramatic Society is pleased to announce auditions for its upcoming production of Billy Elliot the Musical will go ahead as planned.

Following concerns about the number of adult registrations, particularly male performers, the Society had been considering whether it would be possible to proceed with the production.

But with some encouraging interest from the community and a determination to give this wonderful musical every opportunity to make it to the stage, the Society has decided to move forward with auditions.

While a few more men would still be needed to complete the cast, the Society is hopeful the remaining roles can be filled as preparations progress.

“We know there are men in our community who would be fantastic in this production, even if they've never set foot on a stage before," said director and Society president Lyn Townsend.

"We're hopeful that by moving forward, we can encourage a few more to come along and give it a go.”

Billy Elliot the Musical tells the inspiring story of a young boy who discovers a passion for dance against the backdrop of the 1984–85 British miners' strike.

Eleven-year-old Billy is expected to learn boxing, but when he accidentally discovers a ballet class, he finds a passion and talent that could change his life forever.

With the support of his determined dance teacher, Billy must overcome prejudice, financial hardship and the expectations of his family and community to pursue an extraordinary opportunity.

Featuring music by Elton John, with a book and lyrics by Lee Hall, Billy Elliot the Musical combines spectacular dancing, humour and heart with a deeply moving story about a boy who refuses to let where he comes from determine where he can go.

"The production features a strong male ensemble, with opportunities to portray miners, police officers and other members of the community," Lyn said.

"Importantly, men interested in these roles do not need previous theatre experience or to be accomplished singers or dancers. Enthusiasm, commitment and a willingness to be part of a team are what matter most.

"Community theatre is about much more than performing. It's an opportunity to meet new people, develop friendships, learn new skills and become part of something special.

"The Society is grateful to everyone who has already registered their interest and looks forward to welcoming both familiar faces and newcomers to auditions."

Lyn also said participation is not limited to location, auditions are open to those in the wider region and all are welcome.

Auditions began on Thursday and will continue on Sunday 15 November as scheduled.

Men who have been considering getting involved are warmly encouraged to take that first step.

To book an audition spot head to the Society's website at www.parkesmandd.com.au.