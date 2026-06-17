The aroma of camp oven cooking filled the air at Forbes Showground on Saturday as the Ben Hall Shears committee hosted a family fundraising day.

The cook-off, combined with market stalls and family entertainment, drew locals together for a day of good food and community spirit, all in support of an important cause.

Ben Hall Shears Association Inc. President Krystal Proudfoot said the event was a crucial fundraiser to help repair damage caused by the 2022 floods.

The shearing competition is always a major attraction at the Forbes Show and with this year marking a milestone 150th event, organisers are keen to bring it back better than ever.

However, significant work is needed before that can happen.

Flooring for the wool handling competitors requires replacement, and sheepyards must be rebuilt after damage caused by a fallen tree.

Saturday’s cook-off delivered plenty of highlights, with very worthy winners.

The Dusty Duo claimed first place in the mains with their curried sausages, followed by “Here to beat the old girls” in second with beef tacos. Third place went to Dukes of Hazzard for their orange marmalade duck.

“Here to beat the old girls” also enjoyed success in the damper and dessert categories, taking out first place for their bacon and cheese damper and impressing judges with cinnamon donuts and caramel koalas.

Shirley Dukes shared the cheese and bacon damper around after the judging.

The Dusty Duo secured second place in the damper category and also impressed in desserts with a self-saucing pudding. Dukes of Hazzard rounded out the placings, finishing third in both damper and dessert with a classic brownie.

Organisers thank Alec Pettit and family for supplying the firewood for the day; and their sponsors Jelbart and Dawson, Cahill's Footwear and Wan Wah Chinese Restaurant.