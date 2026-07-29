The Parkes Painting Group and the Parkes Potters Group are once again joining forces to bring a collaborative exhibition to life in the Coventry Room Gallery at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre this August and September.

Following a hugely successful joint exhibition in September last year at the Buchannan House, the Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters are proud to exhibit 'Earthbound and Beyond', a celebration of what can happen when local creativity comes together.

Supported by Parkes Shire Council, the exhibition will showcase the talents of many of Parkes Shire’s local artists as they capture our landscapes, our stories, our challenges, and our joys on canvas and in clay.

Both groups say the partnership exhibition is a highlight of the year.

“Our painters always really enjoy working with the potters,” said president of the Parkes Painting Group Kerry Davies.

“Seeing how the potters shape and build their pieces always inspires new ideas. It’s always great to share our different ways of creating.”

President of the Parkes Potters Group Janelle Faunt agreed.

“We love collaborating with the painters. It’s amazing what can happen when two arts groups come together to showcase different but complementary art styles,” she said.

“The whole community benefits.”

Artwork by Parkes Painting Group member Kim Chambers.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said council is always proud to support exhibitions of this nature.

"These exhibitions give us a chance to slow down, look closely and appreciate the creativity flourishing right here at home," he said.

"The partnership between the Parkes Potters and the Parkes Painters is a reminder that collaboration enriches everyone involved."

Opening night of 'Earthbound and Beyond', officiated by Mayor Westcott, will take place at 6pm on Friday 7 August in the Coventry Room Gallery in Bogan Street, Parkes.

Guests will enjoy a special piano performance by local musician Steve Lindsay, while exploring the exhibition.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased via Humanitix. Admission includes wine, finger food, tea, coffee, and a selection of sweets.

Alternatively, guests can RSVP through the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre (6861 2309) and pay for their ticket on the night.

Council's cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones said opening night is expected to be a fantastic evening for all who attend.

“We’re inviting the community to enjoy an inspiring evening of art, music, refreshments, and great company as we celebrate the creativity of our local artists," she said.

Opening night aims to bring people together in a friendly, welcoming space.

“Visitors can wander through the displays, chat with the artists, and enjoy the mix of pottery and painting side by side," Kerryn said.

"Events like this help keep the cultural life of our town strong."

Two major artworks by well-known artists will be raffled as part of the exhibition.

Prizes will be on display in the Coventry Room Gallery on opening night, then displayed in the window of The Red Chandelier for the remainder of the exhibition.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on opening night, and at the Red Chandelier after opening night.

The raffle will be drawn at the conclusion of the exhibition.

'Earthbound and Beyond' will run for two weeks from Saturday 8 August to Saturday 5 September, and is free to the public.

Be sure to stop by and enjoy the range of local artistic talent on display.