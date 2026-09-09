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Cassie welcomes frontline workers to Parkes, Forbes

<p>The Welcome Experience \\'local connector\\' for Parkes and Forbes, Cassie Gates and Skillset\\'s Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson in their new office in Court Street, Parkes. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>The Welcome Experience \\'local connector\\' for Parkes and Forbes, Cassie Gates and Skillset\\'s Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson in their new office in Court Street, Parkes. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

The Welcome Experience 'local connector' for Parkes and Forbes, Cassie Gates and Skillset's Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson in their new office in Court Street, Parkes. PHOTO: Christine Little

Cassie Gates helps frontline workers and their families relocate to Parkes and Forbes through The Welcome Experience
September 9, 2026 • 03:01
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 03:04

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