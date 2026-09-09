Cassie welcomes frontline workers to Parkes, Forbes

Cassie Gates is the welcoming face for frontline workers and their families who are considering or have accepted jobs in the Parkes Shire. The NSW Government’s Welcome Experience program is expanding across the Central West, with three dedicated 'local connectors' now supporting those in health, aged care, education, veterinary services, policing and emergency services as they relocate to one of regional NSW's fastest-growing regions. It's considered a free concierge-style service to eligible essential workers and their families, and Ms Gates, who comes from Eugowra, is the local connector looking after those in the western region, which includes Parkes, Forbes, Lachlan and Weddin local government areas. She joins Rahni Darcy who oversees the central region, taking in Orange, Cowra and Cabonne LGAs, and Cara Curtis who supports the eastern Central West, including Lithgow, Bathurst, Oberon and Blayney LGAs. The expanded team will ensure personalised, local support is available across the region, making it easier for new workers to settle into their communities and build lasting connections. From helping families find housing, schools and childcare, to connecting partners with employment opportunities, introducing newcomers to sporting clubs, community groups and local services, the program provides practical, personalised support designed to help people settle sooner and feel at home faster. The program aims to improve long-term retention of the essential workforce regional communities rely on every day. The expansion also marks an exciting milestone for The Welcome Experience. From July, the program expanded geographically to include Blayney, Cabonne and Forbes, extending personalised relocation support to even more essential workers and their families across the Central West. Ms Gates is now two months into her role and is loving it. She's based out of the new Skillset office that's just opened again in Parkes after a 13-year absence, in Court Street, working alongside the Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson. Not-for-profit organisation Skillset delivers the program across the Central West. "Recruitment is only the first step. Supporting new employees to settle into their community is equally important, and that's where The Welcome Experience can make a real difference," Ms Gates said. "We become an extension of the employer, helping new staff and their families navigate the move so they can focus on building their new life in the region." Rahni Darcy, who has successfully delivered The Welcome Experience across the Central West for the past 18 months, said the expansion reflects both the growth of the program and the increasing demand from employers across the region. "We've seen first-hand the difference personalised support can make to someone moving to a new town. Relocating isn't just about starting a new job, it's about helping individuals and families build a totally new life," she said. Eligibility has also broadened to include local government employees, recognising the ongoing workforce challenges councils face across regional NSW and providing greater support to attract and retain the workforce that keeps regional communities thriving. "This is a fantastic opportunity for councils," Ms Gates added. Since launching in the Central West, The Welcome Experience has supported more than 224 essential workers who have relocated, or are currently preparing to relocate, to the Central West. When partners and children are included, the program has helped hundreds of people begin a new chapter, contributing an estimated $26 million to the regional economy. The team said this figure is expected to grow further following the program’s expansion to include local government employees. “Every successful relocation represents more than filling a vacancy. It’s about welcoming individuals and families into the community and helping them put down roots," Ms Gates said. "When people feel connected, they’re more likely to stay, and that’s a huge win for everybody." Eligible employers, community organisations and stakeholders are encouraged to connect with their local Welcome Experience Connector to learn more about how the program can support recruitment, relocation and long-term workforce retention. For more information about The Welcome Experience in the Central West, you can contact Cassie Gates, the local connector for Western Central West on 0412 909 244; or Rahni Darcy, local connector for Central Central West on 0437 203 141; and Cara Curtis, local connector for Eastern Central West on 0456 494 452.