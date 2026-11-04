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Cattle market lifts with well-bred lines on offer

<p>Friday\\'s store cattle sale attracted strong competition from northern buyers - reports in this month\\'s Central West and Hilltops Farmer. PHOTO: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n
<p>Friday\\'s store cattle sale attracted strong competition from northern buyers - reports in this month\\'s Central West and Hilltops Farmer. PHOTO: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n

Friday's store cattle sale attracted strong competition from northern buyers - reports in this month's Central West and Hilltops Farmer. PHOTO: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange

This week's market reports from Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange
November 4, 2026 • 02:00

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