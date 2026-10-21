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Cattle prices lift for quality yarding

<p>There was a heavier run of cattle yarded and the usual buyers were present and competing in a stronger market at Forbes on Tuesday. PHOTO: Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n
<p>There was a heavier run of cattle yarded and the usual buyers were present and competing in a stronger market at Forbes on Tuesday. PHOTO: Central West Livestock Exchange</p>\\n

There was a heavier run of cattle yarded and the usual buyers were present and competing in a stronger market at Forbes on Tuesday. PHOTO: Central West Livestock Exchange

This week's Central West Livestock Exchange market reports
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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