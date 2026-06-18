Forbes Preschool has celebrated 10 years of its current home, inviting the community in to see the space where children continue to learn and grow.

A jumping castle, balloons, and of course a brilliant birthday cake were all part of the celebrations on Friday 12 June.

Forbes Preschool dates back to 70 years, when community members identified a need for a dedicated early childhood service.

A public meeting in 1957 led to the formation of a management committee, strong community fundraising, and the establishment of a purpose-built service.

Seeing just how high they could go on the swings are Rory Dobbs and Neave McFawn.

Forbes Preschool officially opened in 1958 and has been supporting local children and families ever since.

The current preschool, under director Amy Shine, opened in 2016 thanks to a successful grant application.

Over the past decade in its current building, the preschool has continued to grow through strong partnerships with families, local organisations and support services.