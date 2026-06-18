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Forbes Preschool has celebrated 10 years of its current home, inviting the community in to see the space where children continue to learn and grow.
A jumping castle, balloons, and of course a brilliant birthday cake were all part of the celebrations on Friday 12 June.
Forbes Preschool dates back to 70 years, when community members identified a need for a dedicated early childhood service.
A public meeting in 1957 led to the formation of a management committee, strong community fundraising, and the establishment of a purpose-built service.
Forbes Preschool officially opened in 1958 and has been supporting local children and families ever since.
The current preschool, under director Amy Shine, opened in 2016 thanks to a successful grant application.
Over the past decade in its current building, the preschool has continued to grow through strong partnerships with families, local organisations and support services.