Celebrating 100 years of CWA

The Forbes branch of the Country Women's Association has celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking a century of community service and advocacy for women, children and regional families. Members hosted a celebratory lunch for special guests and members from across the region on Saturday, with branch history and handicrafts on display. Oxley Group patron Robin Pols, Forbes branch president Zelma Grayson and Forbes branch patron June Lamb cut the centenary cake. CWA NSW has been a formidable force for 104 years, state secretary Bron Dunstan said as she congratulated the Forbes branch on reaching its centenary. "Over the decades the CWA has identified and advocated on issues affecting regional, rural and remote communities including health services, transport, roads, education and many other essential needs," Ms Dunstan said. Among the association's most significant achievements was establishing baby health clinics staffed by qualified nurses. The Forbes branch established a baby health centre as early as 1930 before building and furnishing a dedicated centre, complete with a residence, in 1953. "These clinics provided young mothers access to vital health checks for their bubs, while also creating opportunities for mums to connect with others and for their children to socialise," Ms Dunstan said. The branch's commitment to supporting local families extended beyond healthcare. Forbes branch secretary Dot Woodcock showing Cr Jenny Webb some of the handicrafts on display. Anne Reade, Catriona Hunt, Robin Pols, Liesbet Geraghty and June Lamb. In coastal areas, the CWA established seaside cottages that provided mothers and children with a safe and welcoming place to rest and recuperate. Funds raised by the Forbes branch enabled local women and children in need to holiday at Keera House, while the branch also helped cover medical expenses and rail travel for residents requiring specialist treatment in Sydney. Over the years, branch members provided soup for schoolchildren, established a rest tent for mothers and babies at the Forbes Show, and supported the war effort during World War II through knitting, food parcels and donations to Forbes Hospital. Today, the Forbes branch continues that tradition of service through material aid, handmade items, hospital donations and community fundraising. The organisation continues its advocacy for rural communities and women. “We are not just tea and scones, however it is true that many a problem has been solved and many worthwhile ideas have grown into practical solutions around a kitchen table, over a pot of tea accompanied by scones or a slice of cake,” Ms Dunstan said. "The celebration of the Forbes branch's 100th anniversary stands as a testament to the dedication, resilience and commitment of generations of women who have worked tirelessly to get the job done."