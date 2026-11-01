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Celebrating 100 years of CWA

<p>Forbes branch president Zelma Grayson and Oxley handicraft officer Lesley Jelbart admiring the display of local work. </p>\\n
<p>Forbes branch president Zelma Grayson and Oxley handicraft officer Lesley Jelbart admiring the display of local work. </p>\\n

Forbes branch president Zelma Grayson and Oxley handicraft officer Lesley Jelbart admiring the display of local work.

Founded to improve the lives of country women and children, the CWA's service continues
November 1, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 01:37

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