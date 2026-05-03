Residents and visitors are invited to step back in time and celebrate the rich history of the region during Forbes Heritage Week 2026, running from Monday 11 May to Friday 15 May.

Forbes Heritage Week celebrates the shire’s rich heritage, unique history and the people who have contributed to shaping Forbes into the community it is today. The week features a diverse program special events designed to educate, entertain and connect people with Forbes’ past.

Forbes Mayor, Phyllis Miller, said Heritage Week is an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate local history.

“Forbes Heritage Week allows us to honour the stories, places and people that have shaped our town over generations,” Mayor Miller said.

“It’s a wonderful chance for the community to come together, learn more about our shared history and acknowledge those who continue to protect and promote our heritage for future generations.”

The week begins on Monday 11 May with the Heritage QR Trail Tour, from 2pm to 5pm.

This guided bus tour of the Forbes Heritage Trail will explore key historic sites, incorporating QR technology to bring stories to life. Afternoon tea will be provided.

On Tuesday 12 May, a Heritage Presentation by Forbes’ Heritage Advisor will be held at the Forbes Town Hall from 12pm to 2pm.

The presentation will provide insights into local heritage and conservation, followed by afternoon tea.

The Forbes Heritage Awards will be held on Tuesday evening at the Forbes Town Hall concourse from 6pm to 8pm.

The evening will celebrate outstanding contributions to heritage conservation, including the presentation of prestigious Forbes Heritage Medal, with canapés and drinks served.

History takes a haunting turn on Wednesday 13 May with the Forbes Cemetery Ghost Tour, from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Participants will travel by bus from Town Hall for a lantern-lit guided tour of notable graves, including bushranger Ben Hall and Kate Kelly.

Canapés and guided commentary are included.

Forbes Historical Museum will wrap up Forbes Heritage Week, offering free entry from 11am to 2pm on Thursday 14 May, with guided tours showcasing the town’s history through artefacts, photographs and local stories.

Forbes Heritage Week 2026 is proudly supported by the Forbes Heritage Advisory Committee and Forbes Shire Council.