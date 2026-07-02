Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Adjudicator Michelle Ryan congratulates Nathanael Kelly on winning the piano championship 12 years and under. Jayda Dalton won the musical theatre championship 13 years and over, and was named most promising vocal soloist any age. Adjudicator Michelle Ryan congratulates most promising piano soloist Jonathan Bullock. Rachel Roberts won the 13 years and over instrumental championship. Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Adjudicator Michelle Ryan congratulates vocal encouragement award 12 years recipient Ashton Biles. Town Hall winners of our 2026 Forbes Eisteddfod Harrison Rowbotham won the vocal encouragement award for 13 to 17 years.

Music and drama have taken centre stage at Forbes Town Hall over the past week as performers competed in the annual Forbes Eisteddfod.

Soloists, bands, singers, mimes, have all had their moment in the spotlight, as well as preschoolers with their percussion instruments and school dance groups.

The eisteddfod, coordinated and run by a group of dedicated volunteers, provides a wonderful opportunity for them all to perform.

One of the highlights has been the Sunday afternoon band competition - the Sway and Sound Soiree - with musicians from Parkes, Forbes and Orange districts.

They put on a great concert and afternoon tea for guests too.

The final sections wrapped up Thursday before adjudicator Michelle Ryan.

Michelle, Brisbane-based, has her own voice studio and performs with One Equal Music and Brisbane Lyric Opera.

Michelle sings regularly and performed with Bachakademie Australia and The Song Company earlier this year, she will also be performing with Van Diemen’s Band in Sydney and singing with Cantillation for Pinchgut Opera and the Australian Chamber Orchestra later this year.

Her own musical journey has included being a featured artist in the Sydney Schools Spectacular and a soloist for the Sydney Youth Olympics opening ceremony in 2009.