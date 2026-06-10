Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey is asking people within the Parkes electorate to have their say about what is important to them.

In a new 30 second survey, Mr Chaffey is requesting residents throughout the electorate to list the issues that concern them the most.

“One of the most important parts of representing your community is listening to what they have to say,” Mr Chaffey said. “Everyone deserves to be heard, not just those who usually have a voice.

“I want to hear from you about the issues that are most affecting you. I’m also asking what you would like to hear raised in Federal Parliament.

“This is only a very quick survey to fill in, but it is a simple and effective way to ensure your message gets through. I am committed to representing the people of the Parkes electorate, and this is one of the ways I can set priorities.

You can have your say on Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey’s 30 second survey online by visiting www.jamiechaffey.com.au, or fill it in in person at Mr Chaffey’s office in Dubbo.

You can also request a hardcopy of the survey be sent to you by ringing (02) 6882 0999.