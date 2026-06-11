Champion springboard and tower diver Richard Clement has returned to Parkes with a vision to rebuild one of regional NSW’s proudest diving traditions and inspire a new generation of athletes.

After moving back to Parkes permanently following a 35-year absence, Clement is determined to revive the town’s once-thriving diving club and restore the strong community legacy established decades ago.

The former Parkes diver recently enjoyed outstanding success at the NSW State Diving Championships in Sydney, winning gold medals in all three of his events. The results earned him selection in the NSW State Team to compete at the Australian National Championships in Adelaide.

Competing in the men’s 50–64 Masters division, Clement claimed gold in the 1 metre, 3 metre and synchronised diving events, along with a silver medal in platform diving, missing gold by just one point.

Clement said the synchronised event was especially memorable.

“It was my first time competing in synchronised diving at national level and definitely my favourite event,” he said.

“It’s so much harder than simply performing your own dive. You have to be completely in tune with your diving partner’s movements and timing while watching them constantly out of the corner of your eye.”

Clement’s connection to diving began at Parkes Pool in the late 1970s after his mother, Dr Annette Clement, founded the Parkes Diving Club.

For more than 15 years, Dr Clement was a permanent fixture at the pool, helping grow the club into one of the largest in NSW. Divers and families regularly travelled long distances to compete in Parkes, with large teams attending carnivals and competitions across the state.

As a junior, Richard Clement became a state and national champion in both springboard and tower diving before later competing internationally, including winning two gold medals and a silver medal at the World Masters Games.

Now aged 60, he continues to compete at elite level and still performs somersaults, twists and handstands.

“Diving involves strength, flexibility and courage,” Clement said.

“Kids see elite divers on television and think it’s beyond them, but anyone can learn to dive. It’s all about starting with the basics, building confidence and enjoying the process.

“Diving is a supportive sport that teaches patience, resilience and pride. Once you overcome the fear of climbing the board, you realise you can achieve far more than you thought possible.”

Clement believes Parkes is uniquely placed to rebuild a successful diving culture because it remains one of the few regional towns in NSW with dedicated diving facilities.

Over summer, he began coaching the club’s first new group of divers, with participants aged from 8 to 38 travelling from Parkes, Orange, Trundle and Blackheath to train.

He hopes the revived club will continue growing over coming seasons and eventually restore Parkes’ reputation as one of Australia’s leading regional diving centres.

“For me, this is about far more than competition,” Clement said.

“It’s about giving local kids and adults the opportunity to experience a sport that builds confidence, discipline and lifelong friendships.

"Parkes has a proud diving history and I’m passionate about helping bring that legacy to life again.”

New members, supporters, volunteers and potential sponsors are encouraged to get involved as preparations begin for next season’s diving program.

For more information, please contact 0403 375 259.