As the Federal Member for Parkes, I am committed to listening to what the community has to say.

The electorate of Parkes is the largest in NSW, covering more than 400,000 sq km and half of the state, stretching from Boomi in the north, to Barmedman in the south, and Cameron’s Corner where the NSW, Queensland and South Australian borders meet.

It is a lot to travel, but I very much enjoy meeting people from all walks of life and learning about what is important to them.

I have met some wonderful people and some great organisations who are integral parts of their community.

Representing their priorities and their requirements in Canberra is what this job is all about.

It has been a year since the federal election, and I have been lucky enough to be the voice of the Parkes electorate on many issues, including the devastating decision not to continue the Inland Rail north of Parkes, and to voice my support for the community and council in their position against the Parkes waste-to-energy facility.

I have also spoken in the Australian House of Representatives on a range of issues, including the new toxic taxes, the true cost of changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, the many problems the devastating decision not to continue the Inland Rail north of Parkes, the increasing challenges for local government, the fuel crisis, gun laws, superannuation changes, and most importantly, the many achievements of people from Parkes and Forbes, and across the whole electorate.

Before becoming the Member for Parkes, I was the Mayor of Gunnedah for eight years, Chairman of the Country Mayors Association of NSW and a board member of Local Government NSW.

I was also president of the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for some time.

My background in local government and as a farmer and the former owner of a family agricultural equipment manufacturing business, has given me a great grounding in what is important to regional people.

As a father of four with my wife Judy and five grandchildren, I am very familiar with what is important to families.

As the Member for Parkes and as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, and Shadow Assistant Minister for Resources, I am committed to delivering the best outcomes for people across the electorate, and for people in rural, remote and regional areas.