Our champions for prostate cancer awareness, the Parkes Tractor Trekkers, are staying a little closer to home for their annual fundraiser this year, with a smaller trek around our backyard.

The countdown is on to the 2026 Parkes Tractor Trek with eight days to go before we hear the roar of a handful of vintage tractors leaving Parkes bound for Bogan Gate.

The trek will run over four days from 28–31 August, travelling through Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore, Albert and Peak Hill, all while raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer along the way.

In its lead-up the tractors are being checked, plans are being finalised and the excitement is building.

It's a slightly smaller trip than the epic 1200km journey from Bourke to Birdsville Parkes mechanic and business owner Richard Jefferay and his team of eight mates took last year.

The trek is a powerful reminder that prostate cancer affects thousands of Australian men and the families who stand beside them.

Since the first trek in 2023, the incredible generosity of locals and the communities they visit have helped raise more than $284,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

This support has helped fund vital research, raise awareness and provide information and support to men and families affected by prostate cancer.

It's a deeply personal mission for Richard, whose father Dick was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"A successful tractor trek takes more than tractors and drivers - it takes generous businesses willing to get behind the crew and the cause too," Richard said.

He's thanked Falken Tyres for hopping on board and supporting the 2026 Parkes Tractor Trek, which is helping the team prepare for four days on the road while raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer.

Richard and the Parkes Tractor Trekkers have set a goal of $50,000 this year and so far $7939 has been raised (at time of print).

If you’d like to support the trek and help them make every kilometre count, you can donate at https://fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/parkestractortrek.

And don't forget to say hello if you spot these tractors chugging along in any of these areas between 28–31 August.

"Every donation, share and word of encouragement helps us spread this important message," Richard said.

"Who’s ready to see the tractors rolling again?"