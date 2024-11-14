Forbes' new equestrian centre will host its first event at the end of this month, with the Australian Extreme Obstacle Racing Association championships over two big days.

The organisation's championship show will be on November 30 and December 1 and founder Jodi Fuge is preparing for the event of the year.

The sport involves horse and rider navigating a series of obstacles, which could be anything from water boxes to bridges, gates, dragging objects and more.

It's always different, never dull, and fast-paced fun for the horse and rider looking for a challenge.

Jodi has been riding for decades, but discovered how much she loved the horse obstacle course aspect when she was competing in Australia's Greatest Horsewoman in Victoria.

Now the Australian association is growing.

Thanks to great sponsorship, there's more than $8000 in cash and prizes for the weekend: nine championship buckles and a further nine championship high point buckles across the divisions.

In all there are 36 champion and reserve champion prizes, and more than 50 minor prizes, for the weekend's winning riders.

There are nine divisions of competition to cater for all: green horse, young rider, junior, encouragement, rookie, masters, amateur, open and pro, with a judge from Victoria attending.

Each division will have suitable obstacles for the skill level, with a walk-through before the event.

"There's 13 obstacles in the open classes and 10 in the beginner and junior classes," Jodi said.

"With the higher classes, they're a higher degree of difficulty. Obviously for the juniors and beginners it's more simple: you want them to succeed."

Course designers have to set the course up to flow, and create a map as the tasks have to be completed in order.

There was a show in Forbes in September, with riders from around the region taking the opportunity to test their skills, and since then the association has been busy with practice days.

While senior riders need to have either competed or taken part in one of the practice days, juniors (aged seven to 17) can still register for the championships.

It's a great, fun challenge for riders doing Pony Club or sporting and challenge events, Jodi said.

Your horse does need to be fairly educated, so it's great for the combination looking for a challenge and something new to work through together.

Entries close November 25, with all necessary information and forms available through the Australian Extreme Obstacle Racing Association Facebook page.

Spectators will be encouraged, with times to be confirmed closer to the event depending on numbers.