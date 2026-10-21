Closing the loop, growing the future

Beyond premium compost, Topsoil Organics plans to turn organic materials into renewable energy and regional growth. Turn over a compost row on a cold Forbes morning and it steams. Inside, microbes are chewing through banana peels, lawn clippings and stale bread, turning them into dark, crumbly compost. That has been the daily business at Topsoil Organics, north-east of town, since 2019. Now it wants to do a lot more. Its proposed upgrade of the Central West Nutrient Return Centre would let the site process organic resources up to 90,000 tonnes a year. “Everything that grows takes something out of the soil. Our job is to put it back,” founder Dan Nicholson said. “Food and garden organics are worth far more on a paddock than buried in a tip.” The rules are changing fast. Since 1 July, NSW law has required certain businesses to separate their food organics, and by 1 July 2030 councils must offer food and garden organics (FOGO) collection to every household on a council garbage service. That is a lot more orange peels looking for a home. “That material is coming either way,” Dan said. “We’d rather it was handled here and put back to work in the region.” Topsoil’s point of difference starts at the weighbridge. The site takes food organics both packaged or unpackaged and creates premium compost. The proposed expansion would add a sealed anaerobic digester, essentially a giant airtight stomach that breaks down organic resources without oxygen and produces renewable biogas. Food breaking down in landfill gives off methane, a potent greenhouse gas. A sealed digester captures it and puts it to work. That gas would generate electricity and heat to help power the site. Garden organics would go into GORE covered composting bays, and a new enclosed building would receive and sort incoming loads. The finished compost goes out to landscapers, garden centres and farms across the Central West, where it can partly replace conventional fertilisers. New nutrient-rich products for growers could follow. “Closing the loop is pretty simple,” says Dan. “What comes off the land goes back on it.” The project could support local jobs, businesses and contractors, and give the region organics infrastructure built for the long haul. “We’re locals first,” he said. “And we want to get this right for our neighbours and for the next generation coming through.” For now, the plans are still plans. The project is waiting on community consultation and will be assessed by the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure as State Significant Development. An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) now underway will examine odour, traffic, noise, water and more. No change to approved operating hours is proposed. Residents can find out more and have their say at the community open day on the 24th October 2026, via email at info@topsoilorganics.com.au or on 1800 867 674, with feedback by 6 November feeding into the EIS.