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Closing the loop, growing the future

<p>\\u201CFood and garden organics are worth far more on a paddock than buried in a tip,\" says Dan Nicholson, founder of Topsoil Organics. The Forbes business is planning its next stage with an open day this Saturday to find out more. </p>\\n
<p>\\u201CFood and garden organics are worth far more on a paddock than buried in a tip,\" says Dan Nicholson, founder of Topsoil Organics. The Forbes business is planning its next stage with an open day this Saturday to find out more. </p>\\n

“Food and garden organics are worth far more on a paddock than buried in a tip," says Dan Nicholson, founder of Topsoil Organics. The Forbes business is planning its next stage with an open day this Saturday to find out more.

Topsoil Organics is hosting an open day where the community can learn more about their next plans on Saturday 24 October
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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