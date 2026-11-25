Club Forbes is welcoming the festive season with a packed program of member promotions, family prizes and Christmas favourites, starting this Sunday with another chance to become a finalist in the Suzuki Fronx Hybrid promotion. The monthly draw takes place at 7pm on Sunday, 29 November. Twenty members will be drawn as finalists, and one will take home $1,000 in cash on the night. Each finalist also earns a place in the major draw for a brand-new Suzuki Fronx Hybrid on 31 January 2027. Members can collect entries by spending $20 or more on food and beverages, purchasing $20 or more in bingo or raffle tickets, joining or renewing their membership, or swiping their membership card at the kiosk. The promotion gives members several ways to take part while enjoying the club’s dining, entertainment and community events. Christmas hams will feature in Wednesday promotions throughout December, giving members a chance to take home a festive centrepiece for the table. The club’s Friday night meat raffle is also getting a seasonal boost, with four Christmas hams added to the prizes. It is another reason to gather with friends and enjoy a Friday night at the club. Families can also look forward to a major Children’s Christmas Raffle on Sunday, 6 December, at 7pm, with more than $5,000 in prizes. The raffle is planned as a fun night for local families and gives children the chance to win something special in the lead-up to Christmas. Further details about the prizes and entry arrangements will be available at Club Forbes. Club Forbes CEO Peter Gasson said the festive promotions were a way to thank members and bring people together at a busy time of year. “Christmas is a special time for families, and we wanted to give our members plenty of reasons to come in, catch up and enjoy the season,” Mr Gasson said. “There are chances to win across the month, from the Fronx finalist draw to the hams and our Children’s Christmas Raffle.” The Suzuki promotion will continue with monthly finalist draws, culminating in the major car draw on Sunday 31 January 2027. Members who have already qualified remain in the running, while new and renewing members can still take part under the promotion’s terms and conditions. Club Forbes invites the community to join in the Christmas season, enjoy a meal, take part in the raffles and make the club part of their holiday plans. The club is located at 41–43 Templar Street, Forbes. For event details and promotion conditions, visit Club Forbes or speak with staff at the club. Promotions are subject to terms and conditions. Members should check the details at Club Forbes. TP/04405