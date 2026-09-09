Club shares $102,970 with community

Community groups across the Forbes district have shared in more than $100,000 through Club Forbes' annual grants program this year. The funding has been distributed across a wide range of local organisations, supporting junior sport, community events and charitable causes. Recipients were recognised at a presentation luncheon hosted by the club, where Club Forbes CEO Peter Gasson welcomed guests and highlighted the growth of the program. This year, Club Forbes distributed $102,970 through its annual grants program, up from $80,000 the previous year. Mr Gasson said the 37 per cent increase reflected the board's vision for the club, its commitment to growth and the transformation under way at the Templar Street venue. "It's great that the club is in a position to support clubs and local community groups," he said. "I think if you look around the club you'll see that we've made significant changes over the last two years - the board here are very focussed on where the club needs to go." Club president Greg Ridge congratulated grant recipients and acknowledged their contribution to the community. "We're proud as a club to be involved in our local community, I hope the funds help your group grow and prosper over the next 12 months," he said. Mr Ridge encouraged organisations to keep an eye out for future funding opportunities through the program. "We're here to serve our community," he said. This year's club grants funding has been shared between: Forbes Little Athletics, Forbes Public School, Forbes Netball Association, Forbes Squash Club, Probus, Learning Ladder, Yoorana Gunya DV Foundation, Forbes District Junior Cricket, Galari River Arts Festival, Forbes CanAssist, Forbes RSL Sub Branch and FDHMA's Forbes Amazing Motor Festival.