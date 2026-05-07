A pharmacy in Forbes is helping address loneliness and social isolation in the community, with monthly gatherings to help residents connect through meaningful activities and support.

Flannery’s Pharmacy in Forbes in now hosting monthly events, such as morning teas, to provide social connections and help residents feel valued as part of Pharmacies Addressing Loneliness and Social Isolation (PALS).

PALS delivers training for pharmacists to identify and address loneliness as a social and health priority. About 17%1 of Australians often feel lonely, while one in four experience persistent or episodic loneliness.

“Unfortunately, [loneliness] rates can be higher in rural areas, and significant loneliness is linked to increased mental illness, physical health issues. So, this really is an issue we take very seriously,” Sarah Hazell, Pharmacist and Partner at Flannery’ Pharmacy, said.

“As pharmacists, we see patients more often than many other health professionals, we have regular and direct contact with patients which gives us the opportunity to assess and support accordingly.”

PALS was developed by a community pharmacist and is the world’s first dedicated education program of its kind, equipping pharmacists with the skills and confidence to identify and support patients at greatest risk of poor health outcomes linked to loneliness.

“PALS is a wonderful concept designed to equip pharmacists and pharmacy staff, with the skills to recognise and respond to signs of loneliness and social isolation, not just in patients but in our friends and colleagues as well,” Sarah said.

“We want everyone across the Forbes district who may be experiencing loneliness to know we’re here to listen and support in any way we can.

“We’d love people to feel comfortable joining us at Flannery’s for our morning teas, but just as importantly, our door is always open. Whether it’s for a chat or a bit of support, you’re welcome to drop in and speak with us any day of the week.”

The next PALS event in Forbes will be held at Flannery’s Pharmacy on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.