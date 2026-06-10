When Rural Fire Service operational officer Scott Baker saw a commotion at the Parkes Hockey Fields from his front yard last June, he was met with a life-threatening emergency.

Drawing on his training and experience, Mr Baker stepped in to provide critical assistance to a man who had suffered a medical episode and was not breathing.

Almost a year on the Parkes local’s swift and potentially life-saving actions have been recognised with an RFS Commissioner's Commendation for Service (Individual), presented during the St Florian's Day Awards ceremony in Dubbo on 4 May.

The annual awards recognise RFS volunteers and staff who have gone above and beyond, showing incredible acts of bravery in protecting the community or delivering the highest level of commitment to the Service that is worthy of special recognition.

District manager for the RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Team Superintendent Michael Robinson said the commendation is a fitting recognition of Mr Baker’s professionalism, dedication and commitment to serving the community.

On 21 June last year, when Mr Baker saw and heard what was unfolding across the road, without hesitation he stopped what he was doing and rushed over to the hockey ground with his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Oxy-Viva Resuscitator.

When he arrived he found a man on the ground surrounded by individuals performing CPR.

Mr Baker took control of the situation and applied the AED, providing the initial shock to the patient. CPR continued until NSW Ambulance arrived and took over treatment.

He briefed the Operational Communications Centre of the events and the actions that were undertaken.

After further compressions and two more AED shocks administered by paramedics, the man’s heart was restarted and he regained consciousness.

Mr Baker assisted NSW Police in securing the landing zone for the inbound medical helicopter that transported the patient to hospital. The man has since been released with no identified ongoing issues.

“If not for the quick and decisive action by Officer Baker on this occasion, coupled with his skills, knowledge and use of the right equipment, the outcome could have been vastly different,” Mr Baker’s commendation citation read.

The father of five and grandfather admitted he was embarrassed by the recognition but added he did feel honoured to receive the award after such a significant incident.

He started volunteering with the RFS when he was 16 in 1994 and over the decades has worked his way through the volunteer ranks up to group captain before gaining full time employment in August 2021.

He’s now a Level 2 operational officer with the Mid Lachlan Valley Team.

“I love being able to make a difference,” Mr Baker said.

“Supporting our volunteers, helping communities and working with a team of committed people gives me a real sense of purpose and pride in what I do.”

Mr Baker said his time with the RFS has been rewarding, challenging and fulfilling.

“[They have been] fulfilling years built on helping others, developing people, solving problems, and making a positive difference in our communities,” he added.

Superintendent Robinson said he couldn’t be prouder of Mr Baker and his actions, and overall Mr Baker in his role with the Mid Lachlan Valley Team.

He said his actions contributed to saving a life that day.

“That’s why we put forward his nomination,” Superintendent Robinson added.

“I was heartened the Commissioner saw like I saw… If it wasn’t for his quick actions it could have gone differently.”

Superintendent Robinson also said Mr Baker’s actions truly exemplify the very best of the NSW RFS and the Mid Lachlan Valley Team, whose members consistently demonstrate care, compassion and a deep sense of responsibility to the communities they serve.

It also shows the skills they learn and work with.

“Scott’s training and also his care and compassion shone through that day,” he said.

“It’s the epitome of what we do as members of the RFS.”