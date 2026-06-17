When people ask me what I enjoy most about being the Member for Orange, my answer is always the same – it's the people.

Representing the communities of Orange, Cabonne, Forbes, Parkes and the many smaller towns and villages across our electorate is an incredible privilege.

We live in one of the most vibrant, resilient and community-minded parts of New South Wales, and I never take for granted the trust local people place in me to be their voice in Parliament.

My journey to Parliament was probably not a conventional one.

Before entering politics, I spent 22 years serving in the NSW Police Force, including many years as a police prosecutor.

That role gave me a firsthand understanding of the challenges facing regional communities and reinforced the values that continue to guide me today – fairness, integrity, accountability and standing up for people when they need a voice.

I'm also a husband, a father of five boys, a sports enthusiast, an outdoor lover and someone who genuinely enjoys spending time in our local communities.

Whether it's attending a country show, a sporting grand final, a school presentation, a community fundraiser or simply catching up with locals over a coffee, I believe the best way to represent people is to be present and accessible.

Since first being elected in 2016, I've worked hard to be an independent voice for our region.

My approach has always been simple: listen first, advocate strongly and put local communities ahead of politics.

Being independent means I can support good ideas regardless of where they come from and challenge decisions that I believe are not in the best interests of our region.

Every week, I meet people facing a wide range of challenges – from accessing healthcare and education to concerns about roads, crime, housing, agriculture, water security and cost-of-living pressures.

While not every problem has an easy solution, I firmly believe that people deserve a representative who will listen, take their concerns seriously and fight for better outcomes.

One of the most rewarding aspects of this role is seeing the extraordinary contribution made by volunteers, community organisations, sporting clubs, emergency service personnel, farmers, small businesses and everyday residents.

Across Canowindra, Forbes, Parkes and right throughout the electorate, I continue to be inspired by the generosity, determination and community spirit of local people.

As your local Member, my priority remains ensuring that regional communities receive the attention, services and investment they deserve.

Too often, country areas can feel overlooked by decision-makers in Sydney.

I will continue to advocate strongly for better healthcare, stronger infrastructure, safer communities, improved transport and greater opportunities for future generations.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve this wonderful region.

Whether we've met before or not, please know that my door is always open, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our communities to help build an even stronger future for the Central West.