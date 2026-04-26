GARDEN CLUB

By GREEN THUMB

Our meeting was held at the Riverside Community Gardens a wonderful venue with trees and plants surrounding us.

President Marg Dent welcomed 38 members with eight apologies.

Therese Davis filled the role of secretary reading minutes and recording the meeting.

Lloyd Gerdes gave the financial report reminding members that fees are due.

In general business it was suggested we donate $200 to the Forbes Show as this year will be the 150th year. All members in agreement.

Marg thanked Gail Irvine for allowing us to hold our meeting at the gardens and donating raffle prizes for the day.

Gail then extended an invitation to hold future meetings there especially with inclement weather. Lee Sanderson presented a gift to Gail.

Diane Buckman then spoke on the history of the gardens.

Owned by the Forestry Commission Department, it needed to be rezoned allowing council to purchase it.

A small band of volunteers formed a committee, by 2012 individual plots were started and developed into a meeting of like-minded gardeners growing their vegetables and meeting socially.

We had the largest display of flower of the month with Marie Langfield first with a rose; equal second Elvy Quirk a dahlia and John Browne a boganvillea, Pam Baass a bromeliad; equal third Anne Reade a rose, Joy Hocking a salvia, and Marion Murray a nerine. The raffle was won by first Jennifer Purdie; second Colleen Liebich; third Lorraine Everest.

Our next meeting will be held at 99 Flint Street on Tuesday, 28 April at 2pm.

We will need to bring a chair hat and cup also a flower for the competition Looking forward to seeing you there.