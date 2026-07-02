A Mother's Day fundraiser at Forbes' Riverside Community Gardens has raised $2000 to support locals having cancer treatment.

The gardens hosted the popular event on the Mother's Day weekend, with morning tea, flowers, pots and plants for sale along with a raffle.

The successful event has raised $2000 for CanAssist, the proceeds gratefully accepted by local branch volunteers.

The Community Garden would like to thank all of those kind and generous people who contributed to the success of the day, and to thank everyone who came.

The gardens have some exciting workshops coming up in the near future, over one big weekend with Craig Castree.

RegenEdible Gardening is Craig Castree’s signature method that combines regenerative agriculture and horticulture with practical, backyard food growing.

It’s about transforming your garden - no matter how small - into a living system that feeds you nutrient-dense food, improves soil biology, and supports the health of our planet at the same time.

The gardens are hosting three workshops:

Saturday 25 July Craig will be talking to the public in a free event in the morning, with the first workshop "Soil is not a dirty word"

from 1.30-4pm that afternoon.

On Sunday 26 July the morning workshop is an introduction to regenerative gardening, and the afternoon on Bio Stimulants Plus.

Tickets are $20 each workshop with morning/afternoon tea included, and if you book both workshops on the Sunday then you get lunch included.

Book online https://events.humanitix.com/craig-castree