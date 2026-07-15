Community members have the chance to be part of something special when master lantern maker Phil Relf visits Forbes ahead of the Galari River Arts Festival.

Organisers are inviting locals to help create a giant goanna lantern for the festival's popular lantern parade, which will once again light up the night when the festival is held in Lions Park and Wheogo Park on Saturday, August 8.

Mr Relf is a community artist specialising in large illuminated sculptures, lanterns and shadow puppetry. He has worked throughout Australia and internationally, creating participatory art experiences that bring communities together through his site-specific theatre company, IKARA Celebratory Events.

This year, festival organisers have chosen a goanna as the feature lantern and are calling on the community to help bring the vision to life.

Mr Relf will host community lantern-making workshops at the Forbes Music Academy in Riley Street from Friday, July 31, to Monday, August 3, with sessions running from 10am to 4pm each day.

Participants can drop in for as little as 30 minutes or stay for the entire day.

Additional small-group workshops will also be held in the lead-up to the festival, while festival-goers will have the opportunity to make their own small lanterns on festival day.

Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get involved, help create something beautiful and join the community lantern parade.

For more information, contact Maree Yapp on 0427 963 048 or Monica Wren on 0414 943 248.

The lantern parade is a beautiful feature of the festival.

The lantern parade is just one highlight of this year's festival, which carries the theme Drift.

Festival drummers are also preparing for the parade, with free workshops led by Rob Shannon at the Forbes Music Academy. Two sessions remain, at 2pm on Sunday, July 26, and Sunday, August 2.

To register, email riverartsforbes@gmail.com or contact Monica Wren on 0414 943 248.

Anticipation for the festival is building, with the release of the line-up for the Lions Park main stage on the day.

Appearing on the day will be The Villebillies, a powerhouse five-piece renowned for their blend of Americana, bluegrass and country blues, and David Cloughton, whose long career with ABC Radio's Country Hour has been complemented by a catalogue of songs inspired by life on the land.

Festival-goers will also enjoy local favourites Dirty Dark Horses, the Central West's premier disco cover band featuring Kimberley Ryan, Ruth Virtue, Anthony Leonard, Joey Tanswell, Will Bligh, Tom Rivett and Paul Brown.

Central West singer-songwriter Nerida will bring her signature mix of storytelling and uplifting, community-minded performances, while members of the Hometown Boys, including Spike Flynn, Steve Shirvington and John Newell, will celebrate Forbes' history, stories and spirit through music.

With lantern-making, drumming workshops, live music and plenty of community participation, organisers are promising another memorable Galari River Arts Festival for Forbes.