Our local early learning centres have had their staff and hard work recognised at a gala Central West Early Childhood Awards night in Forbes. Educators from all over the region donned their Halloween Glam and filled the Club Forbes auditorium for their night of nights. Eugowra Community Children’s Centre was presented with the Yindyamarra Award and the Excellence in Inclusion Award, while Trundle Children's Centre was presented with the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award, with their trainee Bailee McAneney receiving the Outstanding Early Childhood Trainee award. Central West Early Childhood Awards committee member Jodie Dukes said the quality of the nominations we received this year was truly outstanding. "It was incredibly heartening to see how passionate educators and early childhood services were about recognising, applauding and celebrating their colleagues," she said. "The nominations reflected a genuine desire to shine a light on the people who make a difference every day, acknowledge the dedication and commitment of their teams, and showcase the exceptional qualities, practices and values that are so deeply embedded within their centres. "What stood out was not only the calibre of the nominations, but the thought, care and pride behind each submission. "It was clear that these nominations were about so much more than awards or recognition; they were about celebrating the people, relationships, culture and everyday moments that make early childhood education so meaningful," Ms Dukes said. Eugowra Community Children's Centre director Raewyn Molloy said it was a great honour accepting the Excellence in Inclusion Award and the Yindyamarra Award for respectfully integrating First Nations knowledge and perspectives. Ms Molloy said they are committed to providing high-quality, inclusive and evidence-informed practice that responds to the individual needs of every child. "As a community-based service in a regional area, we recognise that access to specialised professional services can be limited," she said. Bailee McAneney received the Outstanding Early Childhood Trainee award. Ms Molloy said the service has been linking families and children to external support networks and providing professional development to upskill their staff. She said this was done with the goal of not allowing distance or availability to become a barrier to the children's development. Ms Molloy attributes the centre being presented with the Yindyamarra Award to them asking their educators how they can do better and whose voices they were listening to. "This reflection led to professional learning focused on Aboriginal culture, history and the local Wiradjuri community. "Educators were encouraged to challenge assumptions, strengthen their knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of the traditional custodians of our local area. "We have intentionally reflected on our relationship with the local Aboriginal community and how we can strengthen our practice to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives are respectfully and authentically embedded throughout our service," Ms Molloy said. "Through collaboration, leadership and genuine community engagement, ECCC is creating a culturally responsive environment where children feel a sense of belonging and are encouraged to value diversity." Throughout recent months ECCC has faced the challenged of having limited space due to being located in temporary demountable, which encouraged the service and educators to think outside the box in what they do. Looking forward, Ms Molloy said the centre is developing their knowledge further around the local Wiradjuri culture, through language, professional development, connections and community engagement. "The service is continuing to support children and families to access support networks and developing programs to support the inclusion of all children. "As part of the new facilities, which is currently under construction, the service has a community room attached, which will be available for visiting professionals and organisation to provide support to the children of Eugowra," she said. Kayla Jones, Tracy Jones, Michelle Perry and Raewyn Molloy frmo Eugowra Community Children's Centre. Ms Molloy said she wanted to give a massive thank you to the children who encourage them every day in supporting their early learning and development as well as the community for supporting the centre. She also thanked to all the staff who have and continued to support the children and families, upskill their knowledge to improve practices and thinking outside the box. "We cannot wait to move into the new service and for the children to explore, wonder, grow and learn," she said. Trundle Children's Centre director Sarah Kilby said they were thrilled to win the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award. "It's a really great one to have that recognition because we do have a great team here and we work quite hard to keep a happy, cohesive team," she said. Ms Kilby said they have a really happy team and work hard on that with professional development and team building evenings. She said having a happy, cohesive team that are understanding of each other has a positive impact on the children and their learning as well. Other standouts among the staff include Bailee McAneney who received the Outstanding Early Childhood Trainee award. Ms Kilby said they have been very impressed with Bailee's maturity and her dedication to both her work and her TAFE studies. "We've been very lucky to have her at the centre throughout 2026," she said. Currently studying her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, Bailee works across both the preschool and the zero-to-three-year-old room. Bailee said winning this award was a little unexpected as all of the other finalists were a little older and she has only been working in the industry for less than a year. She said she loves her work and is excited to come to work every day. Bailee said she fell in love with the job when she came on board for a work placement last year and decided to come back to undertake her traineeship. Ms Dukes said across our communities, services are doing extraordinary work and are creating environments where children feel safe, valued, supported and inspired to learn. "They are building strong relationships with families, fostering a sense of belonging, supporting one another as professionals and making a lasting difference in the lives of the children and communities they serve," she said. "Our sector has so much to celebrate, and it is important that we continue to create opportunities to recognise the remarkable people and services who make it what it is. "They deserve to be celebrated, and it was a privilege to see so many nominations that reflected the very best of early childhood education and care," Ms Dukes said.