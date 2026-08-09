View members and guests celebrated Christmas in July at our monthly meeting on 9 July.

Enjoying a beautiful baked lunch provided by Club Forbes, members embraced the Christmas theme by dressing in festive colours and participating in some fun Christmas games.

All this while helping raise funds to support our sponsored students.

Before the festivities began, Vice President Heather Mackinnon, opened the meeting with a kindness thought for the day and then some festive jokes.

Heather then congratulated and thanked Jenny Dwyer for her long service to View by presenting her with her 30 Year Service badge.

Loris Malloy (Student Support Officer) then spoke about the support Forbes View Club gives to the students we sponsor.

Loris outlined the profile of 13-year-old Year 7 student, Shaylah.

Shaylah says, “I like to go to the youth centre and catch up with friends that don’t come to my school and go to my aunt’s house and see my cousins”.

She said she would like to visit Queensland and experience the theme parks.

Shaylah also commented that she “likes English at school as I enjoy reading and writing and would like to be a police officer for a day so I can lock the bad people up.”

Shaylah’s mum Christine commented, “I appreciate the help I receive from the Smith Family program. As a single mum, the funds come in handy for school uniforms and school excursions.”

Forbes View Club contributes $696 plus two $50 vouchers annually to support Shaylah’s education.

We support eight other students with similar amounts to support their ongoing education to give them a better chance of improving their own quality of life in the future.

One in six children live in poverty. It affects their learning and erodes their confidence.

In fact, poverty isn’t always visible, yet it can be right there in front of you.

Its impact on education is unfair and can be relentless and devastating. Early intervention is crucial when it comes to helping children overcome the toll poverty takes on their learning.

President, Judy Kerr presented Peter Gasson, Manager of Club Forbes with an Appreciation Certificate for the club’s ongoing support of Forbes View Club.

Our next meeting will be held on Thursday 13 August at Club Forbes at 12pm for a 12.30pm start.

Members are asked to RSVP to their respective committee members by Friday 7 August.