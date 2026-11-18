Four Eugowra community and sporting groups have shared $3000 through Eugowra Craft on the Creek's annual donations program. The Eugowra Museum, Eugowra Community Children's Centre (ECCC), Eugowra Junior Sports and Eugowra Swimming Club were all beneficiaries of the latest round of donations. Eugowra Craft on the Creek secretary Wendy Drady said they are a not-for-profit and they set aside a portion of the money they make throughout the year to donate to worthy local organisations every November. Ms Drady said they enjoy giving back as they know the community appreciates the support from Eugowra Craft on the Creek. As part of these donations, the museum and children's centre each received $1000, with the junior sports and swimming club each receiving $500. Members of the Eugowra Craft on the Creek presented Raewyn Molloy with a donation for the Eugowra Community Children's Centre. Eugowra Junior Sports and Eugowra Swimming Club representative Kathy Fren said these donations are a huge help to both clubs. Ms Fren said it is a big donation from Eugowra Craft on the Creek and follows on from their donation last year. "So we're very, very grateful for their generosity," she said. The Eugowra Swimming Club have put part of their donation towards purchasing new Eugowra swim caps for the club members which helps their swimmers look uniform when attending carnivals. "It will mean that each child gets a free swim cap so the families don't have to pay for those," Ms Fren said. "And it makes the children feel a part of the team and a part of the club." Ms Fren said Eugowra Junior Sports mainly focused on soccer and they will likely put the money to what they will need for next season, whether it goes to club shirts or trophies. Members of the Eugowra Craft on the Creek presented Katrina Noble, Teddy Stanley, Kath Fren, Indy Fren, Elsie Noble and Stewart Noble with the donation for Eugowra Junior Sports and Eugowra Swimming Club. Eugowra Community Children’s Centre director Raewyn Molloy said they would like to thank Eugowra Craft on the Creek for their donation this year and last year. "The funds from both years will be used to support the purchases of new play equipment for the new centre," she said. "The service has just ordered a cubby house and play fort to be installed in the new centre in 2027. "We appreciate the continued support from the Eugowra Community and the Craft on the Creek; the children will be so excited to see and engage with the new equipment," Ms Molloy said. Judy Smith from the Eugowra Museum said they will be putting their donation towards helping maintain the museum and they may look into getting another cabinet to put their refurbished Rakali coat which they have in their collection. The museum has been completely refurbished and they have had a lot of donations from other museums, galleries and other businesses to get them back up and running. The Eugowra Museum is open four days a week from Thursday to Sunday.