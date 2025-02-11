Russell Spencer caught his first yellowbelly in the Lachlan River when he was just three years old – and in his own words, he’s been hooked on fishing ever since.

For 22 years he’s volunteered with Fishcare and a passionate advocate for the health of our waterways.

Mr Spencer was one of 150 locals formally recognised by Member for Orange Philip Donato in the NSW Parliament over the past year – and at a community acknowledgement last week.

He’s made a wonderful contribution on behalf of recreational anglers in the central west, Mr Donato said.

Mr Spencer logged more than 2000 hours of volunteer work and many more off the books before he stepped down as a volunteer with the Department of Primary Industries Fishcare program.

It all stemmed from those early days on his grandfather’s property near Forbes, Mr Spencer still recalls going down to the river with his grandfather.

“We moved away when I was a child but I always came back with my cousins after that,” he said.

In the intervening years, he served in the army, moving around, but returned to Forbes in 1989.

“I saw the river had changed, because I remembered the water was fairly clear,” Mr Spencer said.

The fishing has changed, too.

“Thirty years ago you couldn’t catch a cod in the river, it was all yellow-belly,” Mr Spencer said.

“Now the cod are coming back … and that’s because of the closed seasons and size limits, but the yellow belly are disappearing.”

It was the early 2000s when a friend connected him to Fishcare, and since then Mr Spencer has spent time educating school children on sustainable river ecosystems and fish species and visited many inland waterways.

His input earned him the title of Central West's Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2013.

“I can remember 12-year-old kids, now they’re in their 30s, I see them on the river and they’re teaching their kids catch and release,” Mr Spencer said.

Athletes, volunteers, community groups and professionals have all been recognised in NSW Parliament by Mr Donato, who hosted the fourth Annual Orange electorate Community Recognition Awards event to present them with certificates acknowledging their achievements.

“It’s so important to recognise those quiet achievers from our community, and celebrate their remarkable efforts and accomplishments,” Mr Donato said.

“It’s amazing to discover the contributions made by individuals and organisations to our local community, as well as people’s remarkable personal or professional accomplishments.

“Most of these people do not do what they do for any recognition whatsoever, which makes this presentation so much more worthwhile when I see these humble individuals being recognised by members of their community.

“For me, recognising people from our community and celebrating their work, effort and accomplishments is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as the local Member of Parliament.

“We should all be proud of these people’s efforts, because their motivation and their values are what help to make our region bloom and such a great place to live,” Mr Donato said.

Forbes recipients

Bill Holmes - Calarie Hall

Calarie Hall has been given a new lease on life and Mr Donato thanked the amazing volunteer committee for restoring the historic building.

The group has given countless hours of work to manage and then restore the circa 1920s hall into a thriving community centre which is now used for weddings, parties, bingo ... the list goes on.

The group applied for grants and did their own fundraising to ensure the hall, which was the original Daroobalgie School, continued as a community gathering space. It had fallen into disrepair before the group rallied in 2011, recognising the space's importance as a place of connection.

Led by chairperson Bill Holmes the committee in those early days included Brooke Holmes, Ange Male, Linda Merritt, Allan Pritchard, Timmy Bray, Cassie Merritt, Ann Nicholson and Michael Fischer.

Wanita Smith - Central West Outstanding Out of School Hours Educator for 2024.

Wanita was given the honour as an acknowledgement of her commitment and dedication to the children in her care and the support she gives to their families.

The Forbes Community Out of School Hours Care coordinator, Wanita also runs vacation care, another invaluable service for working parents.

Reliable out of school hours care is indispensable to many parents and carers in our community, providing peace of mind that their children are in capable, caring hands while they manage work and other responsibilities. The tireless work of Wanita and her team has a profound impact on children and their families.

Jack Buckley - Pharmacist of the Year

Jack's dedication to community health was recognised at the Independent Pharmacies of Australia annual Pharmacy Excellence Awards. Jack is a part owner of Flannery's Pharmacy and Life Pharmacy in Forbes and he is also a pilot.

During the devastation and despair of the floods that hit the central west in November 2022, Jack combined his love of flying and health, delivering medical supplies and pharmacy staff to towns along the Lachlan River. This act of service highlights Jack's commitment to community health care.

Life Pharmacy Group CEO, Michael Flannery states that Jack "has been a wonderful addition to LPG since joining us 12 years ago". His impact on regional healthcare emphasises the power of an open mind and fresh perspectives, particularly in situations that are uncontrollable, such as the floods.

Forbes Probus

Forbes Probus has reached a major milestone: 40 years of keeping retired men connected and informed.

The Forbes Probus Club conducted its inaugural meeting at Forbes Golf Club on May 25, 1984, with parent club Rotary presenting inaugural president Les Hawke with his sash and badge of office.

Probus offers its members a range of activities including trips away. It also provides a guest speaker at its monthly meetings, providing an opportunity to stay informed on community issues. Forbes Probus connects the town's elder members, for not only their benefit, but the community's benefit.

Nedd Brockmann - Runner

Nedd Brockmann has achieved another feat of amazing endurance – again for the benefit of others. Less than two years after running 4000km from Perth to Sydney to raise almost $2m for homeless people, Nedd has covered another 1600km, this time at the Sydney Olympic Park, with 12-and-a-half days of running. In other words, Nedd ran more than two marathons a day around the 400m athletics track, smashing out the final 158km in a gruelling 26 hours. Apart from the physical aspect, the mental endurance of covering the same blue surface hours on end is awe-inspiring – even for a man who has a life mantra of 'get comfortable being uncomfortable'. Along the way, Nedd again brought attention to Australia's homelessness and raised more than $2.5 million for the charity We Are Mobilise. Nedd, a former sparkie from Forbes, has the ultimate goal of raising $10m for charity.

Andrew Little - Forbes Show

Agricultural shows are part of the fabric of rural life and those who support them hold a special place in their communities. Described by Forbes Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Association president Pip Perry as a rock for the committee, Andrew has been chief steward of the antique machinery display for 17 years.

He has also been a willing and reliable volunteer across the board for the Forbes PA and H, highlighted by the countless hours he put in during the 2022 floods cleanup.

Forbes has over 150 years invested in its show. People like Andrew play a huge, yet largely unrecognised role for their towns, and I thank him for his commitment to the Forbes PA&H and its annual show.

Neil Lambert - Forbes Show

Neil Lambert was rewarded for his service to the Forbes Show with honorary life membership.

Described by Forbes Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Association president Pip Perry as 'a champion around the ground', Neil has been involved with the Forbes PA&H for more than 20 years as a reliable and able worker, never missing a working bee and lending a hand where needed.

People like Neil play a huge, yet largely unrecognised role in their towns and without dedicated workers like Neil, shows simply would not go ahead.

Celia Pavey, performing as Vera Blue

Bursting on to the Australian music scene as a finalist on the television show The Voice in 2013, Celia has carried that momentum to establish a career not only nationally, but overseas.

Despite her success, Celia was delighted to return to her roots in 2024 as the headline act for Forbes Frost and Fire Festival, describing the invitation to play as 'an honour'.

Forbes is where Celia cut her teeth musically, playing the violin and guitar with the Mitchell Conservatorium, but it's been her exquisite and elegant voice that has set her apart.

She has gone on to record and tour successfully, worked with several renowned acts like Flume and has been nominated for a slew of industry organisation awards.

Murray Thomas and Jason Smith - Polocross

Murray Thomas and Jason Smith secured an Australian Masters title as members of the NSW team contesting the National Polocrosse Championships.

Played at Chinchilla in Queensland, the tournament brought together some of the nation's top riders and the Forbes duo were well and truly in the mix, helping NSW trounce its rivals, culminating with a 36-14 win over Western Australia in the final.

Horsemanship plays a huge part in polocrosse and training their horses to a level of endurance and speed needed for a five-day competition is another component of their success.

Donna Bliss - CEO Yoorana Gunya

Yoorana Gunya offers crucial services including medical care, mental health support, family violence assistance, and social and emotional wellbeing programs for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities.

Donna has been named Forbes' Indigenous Person of the Year in 2020 and 2023 and received the Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council 2024 Staff Member of the Year award.

Starting as a receptionist 22 years ago, Donna has grown Yoorana Gunya into a multi-disciplinary Aboriginal Medical Service with a diverse team and visiting allied health services, such as a dietician, podiatrist, optometrist, audiologist, cardiologist, telehealth psychology and a visiting counsellor. Donna's leadership and the team's dedication provide invaluable support to Forbes and surrounding communities.

Robyn Kenny - Forbes Netball

I wish to salute sporting stalwart Robyn Kenny for her dedication to Forbes' sports community. A founding member of the Forbes Netball Association in 1974, Robyn has logged a half-century of commitment to players in her town where she is a familiar and friendly face as a coach and administrator. During her involvement, Robyn has attended countless coaching courses, always with the intent of improving the skills of Forbes' players and fellow coaches. She is also involved in the development of umpires, a critical area of any sport. Sport of any code is often the lifeblood of rural communities and Robyn can gain a great deal of satisfaction from the improvement of Forbes' players, umpires and facilities. Aside from netball, she has been involved in the Forbes Town Band and other community groups, leading to her earning a Queens Baton bearer honour for the Brisbane Commonwealth Games. Like all sports, netball helps kids gain confidence, stay active and make friends in a safe and inclusive environment. I've known Robyn for some time through her tireless advocacy for the improvement of netball and its facilities and I commend her for her outstanding work.

Arts Outwest

The Central West of our state boasts a thriving cultural community and to a large extent, Arts OutWest has fostered that vibe. Mr Donato acknowledged the organisation's 50 year anniversary, celebrated in Forbes in 2024, in parliament. Arts OutWest opens a window for just about every cultural pursuit from classical music to indigenous works and theater to film festivals, drawing from the central west's own rich culture. Highlights of Arts OutWest's contributions to our community include the Central West Short Play Festival, a showcase for local talent, and the Aboriginal Arts Development program, which has been instrumental in preserving and celebrating Indigenous culture.

Darcy Howard - NSW young auctioneer

Darcy Howard, an employee of Forbes' stock and station agents MCC Chudleigh Dobell, brought NSW honour to the firm.

One of three Forbes‑based auctioneers to make the state finals of Young Auctioneer 2024, contested as part of the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Mr Howard was judged the best of a field of 10 after an intense sale. To earn the title of NSW Young Auctioneer for 2024, Mr Howard auctioned three steers from Molong farmer Stuart Hobbs and modestly credited their presentation as a big part of his success. He also paid tribute to Jack Whitty and Ryan Brown from Forbes firm who contested the finals and performed admirably.

Emily Riches and Maddison Hornery - Physie

Emily Riches (11 years competition) and Maddison Hornery (12 years) were two of 15 dancers from Lachlan Valley United Physical Culture Club to qualify for the national competition of the Bjelke-Petersen School of Physical Culture in Sydney with the pair going on to qualify in the semi-finals. Maddison and Emily were part of a record cohort of dancers who advanced to Sydney from zone qualifying, illustrating the Lachlan Valley United club is doing some outstanding work training its participants.

Georgia Cole - Sportsperson

Forbes is recognised as a rugby stronghold in the Central West. It's not hard to understand why this is when you look at the calibre of player the club produces, players like Georgia Cole. Georgia was named as Forbes' Sportsperson of the Year, after completing a year that included playing a standout role for the Platypi's women's side, selection in Australia's Super W youth squad and then being invited to train with the NSW Waratahs' pre-season squad.

Georgia, who was 16 when she joined the Platypi, has thrived in the sport thanks to a supportive club culture and is now eyeing off the next representative step in her career, NSW Country senior selection after being a member of the successful 18s last year.

Dan and Lana Nicholson - Topsoil Organics

The recipients of Business NSW's excellence in sustainability award for 2023, Forbes' Topsoil Organics has a focus on zero waste to landfill by the end of this year, a lofty goal but one the couple believes can be achieved.

The couple has a background in agriculture and soil science and is directing that knowledge towards pioneering a sustainable business model that takes excess supermarket organic produce and organic domestic bin waste to create healthy soil.

In their $4 million built-for-purpose shed, the Nicholsons are working towards turning the plastic packaging covering supermarket waste into a reclaimable resource, using black soldier fly larvae to clean that material.

The goal is to turn the larvae into protein for pet food before they pupate.

Jack Smith and Errol and Wendy Hughes - NSW Top Dog Palawa King

Jack Smith and Errol and Wendy Hughes have produced NSW's top dog – Palawa King. Bred at Forbes by the Hughes and trained there by Jack Smith, Palawa King was announced Greyhound Racing NSW's greyhound of the year for 2023.

It's the second time in three years Jack's kennel has produced the state's top dog, with Jungle Deuce awarded the title in 2021. He also won the title with Irinka Barbie in 2004.

A strapping black greyhound, Palawa King won three Group 1 races to secure the state award - the Queensland Cup at Albion Park in Queensland, and Victoria's Bold Trease at Sandown Park and National Distance Championship at the Meadows. Of 37 starts, Palawa King won 14 and placed 17 times across distances from 520m to 730m, proving his versatility.

Haylee Redfern - Kettlebell

The holder of nine Australian records and the defending champion of the Australian long cycle discipline, Haylee contested the amateur section at the World Kettlebell Sports Federation world championships in Poland and finished with a gold medal.

A kettlebell athlete for more than five years, the mum of two was thrilled to be named in the Girevoy (Kettlebell) Sport Australia Association team for the world event in Rzeszow.

To earn her national crown and Australian representation, Haylee was required to heft two 20kg kettlebells 48 times in 10 minutes in the clean and jerk motion at the Australian titles in Brisbane last year.

Australia's kettlebell team receives no national funding and Haylee had not only a tough training regime to continue but also had to work towards fundraising.

Proving her grit, she managed to complete both and the result speaks volumes for her great skill and incredible commitment to her sport.

Melanie Suitor - Roads and safety

Melanie Suitor is a worthy recipient of the Senator Alex Gallacher Road Safety Award.

One of the state's longest-serving road safety officers with more than 22 years in the role, Ms Suitor has implemented many initiatives which have helped improve the road culture in her community.

The 'Hey Kids Protect Your Lids' helmet campaign, free car restraint checks, the load restraint project and mock crash are a few of those programs, with Mock Crash a standout as it addresses young people before they get behind the wheel.

Awarded by Safer Australian Roads and Highways, 'Alex's Award' recognises former South Australian Senator, the late Alex Gallacher, a tireless campaigner for road safety. Rural communities rely on the road network to keep communities connected.

Logan Montgomery - Wworldskills

Logan Montgomery won gold at the regional round of the 2025 World Skills competition in the fitter-machinist trade category. Logan is in the third year of his apprenticeship with Forbes firm Ace Machining under mentor Greg Drabsch. The gold medal is a great reward for Logan who, during the regional competition, had six hours to complete a set of skills‑based tasks in the turning category. This included machining a bolt, nut and sleeve to specifications that were then assembled within the required tolerances. Logan finished with time to spare and topped the competition, held at the Orange TAFE campus, with 81 points. As expected of a gold medalist, Logan's work demonstrated accuracy, precision and patience. Best of luck at nationals, Logan.

Rosie Wingrove Johnson - Sculptures down the Lachlan

The foresight, passion and unrelenting drive of Forbes artist Rosie Wingrove Johnston during the past decade has come to fruition with the official opening of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan in October. Rosie's visit to Sculpture by the Sea at Bondi many years ago set in motion a wonderful series of events that have now realised her dream of an inland version of this iconic installation with the final work 'Brumbies Run' by Brett Garling, set in place among the Lachlan's river gums. The complete trail features 25 works over 100km from Forbes to Condobolin and has already been attracting visitors who enjoy the sometimes quirky works. While Rosie initiated this remarkable project, the support of the Forbes Art Society and the featured artists was invaluable.