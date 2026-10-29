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Dukes recognised for community volunteering

<p>Annika Dukes was a finalist in the Rotary Inspirational Women\\'s Awards, winning the rural category of the young inspirational women award.</p>\\n
<p>Annika Dukes was a finalist in the Rotary Inspirational Women\\'s Awards, winning the rural category of the young inspirational women award.</p>\\n

Annika Dukes was a finalist in the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards, winning the rural category of the young inspirational women award.

Annika Dukes has been presented with the 2026 Rotary Young Inspirational Woman Rural Award.
Brendan McCool
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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