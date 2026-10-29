Dukes recognised for community volunteering

Forbes volunteer Annika Dukes has been recognised by Rotary at their annual Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards. She won the rural category of the young inspirational women award, while the overall young inspirational woman award was presented to Emily-Mae Strickland. Ms Dukes said the award acknowledged the work she had undertaken across a range of local organisations and events. “It’s a great achievement,” she said. Ms Dukes has been volunteering in the community from sporting to community organisations for years, with four years with Forbes Youth Action Team through to helping with the elephants at Taronga Zoo. Joining a basketball team led her to join the committee, and she put her hand up to join the committee of Forbes Hockey Inc as soon as she was old enough. Ms Dukes said helping others and supporting community events motivated her volunteer work. “I love just helping people out where I can." The Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards recognise service to the community across all sectors. They are directed at the non-Rotary community and are about highlighting the nominees' commitment, dedication, perseverance and proactivity in improving the lives of others. Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea's Therese Newell said this was a well-deserved award for Ms Dukes. Ms Newell said nominations for the Rotary Inspirational Women’s Awards came from throughout the state. The awards are open to women across NSW, with separate awards for city and rural nominations.