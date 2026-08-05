Eugowra VIEW club celebrated their 19th birthday with a 'High Tea' afternoon tea party held at the Eugowra Bowling Club on Sunday 19 July.

Irene welcomed members, their guests and visitors from Bathurst, Parkes, Forbes and even one from Queensland, who made up the total of 52 ladies to the club for the event.

Welcome to Country was made by Di Agustin, apologies were read by Andy Langfield.

One of our own talented VIEW members, Jeanie Fordham, entertained with a selection of popular vocal songs and was accompanied by Mick Radwick on guitar.

Our long time member Nola Hando cut the enormous birthday cake.

The very popular raffle with many prizes resulted with many people receiving a prize or two or three.

Thanks to Vicky Crow who organised much of the entertainment.

It was a very happy afternoon with all of those in attendance enjoying the sumptuous spread of tasty food, with lots of chatter and laughter.

Thank you to everyone for all their efforts. A job well done.

We raised sufficient funds to cover our Learning For Life students for another year.

The raffle raised $411 which was amazing.

The sum raised from the afternoon was $1686.