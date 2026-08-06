Friends of Forbes Hospital Auxiliary will be holding their AGM next Thursday 13 August at 6pm in Meeting Room 3 at Forbes Hospital.

The Forbes Hospital Auxiliary is a branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW.

All money raised and equipment bought goes directly to and stays at Forbes hospital and will not be transferred to any other hospital.

The committee is calling on the Forbes community to come along to the meeting and learn about what the Auxiliary is all about.

The committee meet every second month for approximately an hour, at the Forbes Hospital.

Volunteering is extremely rewarding, especially with the UHA because we raise funds to supply hospitals with extra special pieces of equipment for patient comfort and care which are particular to their urgent needs.

Members of the Forbes branch have raised many thousands of dollars to buy equipment for Forbes Hospital.

The committee hold a fundraising market stall each month at the Forbes Farmer’s market and the Rotary Ipomea market, to help raise funds.

Kim Jones, the regional representative for Forbes will be attending the AGM and will chair the meeting.

Our volunteers have no age barriers and are from all walks of life.

Members can do a little or a lot, depending on how much time you have to volunteer.

There are more than 170 branches of the UHA in NSW.

What’s in it for you? Friendship, fulfillment, and pride in caring for your community as a member of the United Hospital Auxiliary of NSW Forbes Branch.

Join our committee and keep the Forbes branch operating.