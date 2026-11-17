Forbes came together on Wednesday 11 November to pay their respects and remember those who have served, fought and lost their lives in service. At 11am on November 11, 1918 the Western Front fell silent following four years of continuous warfare. In post war years the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month became a significant date with those who fought remembering the moment when the gunfire and battle ceased on the Western Front, it also became the day the world remembered those who died during the war. The Forbes RSL Sub Branch led the service locally, with student leaders from all of our schools reading out the names of those from our district who lost their lives in conflicts.