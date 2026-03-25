The Friends of Forbes Hospital Auxiliary is a small volunteer branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW (UHA) Inc.

The committee invites members of the Forbes community to join us at our April meeting to learn more about the work of the Forbes branch and how anyone can be involved in supporting the Forbes hospital.

The Forbes Auxiliary raises funds to purchase equipment for the Forbes Hospital, from a “Wish List” compiled by the Forbes hospital staff.

This equipment is not funded by the NSW Government.

The purchases make life easier for all staff and patients, and so it affects everyone in our Forbes and district community, that attends or works at the Forbes hospital.

The Auxiliary is a very small volunteer community group, who meet every second month at the Meeting Room 1 at the Forbes Hospital.

The next meeting of the Forbes Hospital Auxiliary is Thursday 9 April at 6pm.

Entrance is through McLean Ward heritage building opposite the helipad.

The meeting day and time has been changed to accommodate more interest from the Forbes community to be able to attend.

Future meetings will be held every second Thursday of every second month, being April, June, August, October and December.

The UHA State President Sally Cronberger visited the Forbes branch and attended the last meeting that was held in February.

We were very lucky to have had Sally travel from the Tamworth area, and attend the branch to support the Forbes Auxiliary volunteers.

We would also like to say a huge thank you to the Forbes Craft Shop and to Forbes CanAssist for their very generous donations that was tabled at the February meeting.

These donations will be added to the branch fundraising to purchase equipment from the latest “wish list”.

The committee would love to see some new faces at our next meeting, to find out about the work of the Forbes Hospital Auxiliary.

More information can be answered by contacting branch President Robyn Kenny on 0407235326 or email tnrkenny@exemail.com.au