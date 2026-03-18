The 149-year-old St John's Anglican Church has been allocated a $25,000 grant towards roof maintenance.

The historic church is a feature of Forbes' heritage precinct, but its nearly 100-year-old roof has some leaks and the church is looking to seal those and get a full assessment of the works needed to protect this building into the future.

Member for Orange Philip Donato was happy to support the grant application, and met with Reverend Roger Phelps at the church to talk about its rich history and what's needed for the future.

The parish of Forbes was established in 1859, with St John’s Church built between 1874 and 1877.

Constructed in the Victorian Gothic style from locally quarried rusticated stone, the church originally featured a shingle roof which was replaced with tiles in 1933.

Inside, 16 stained-glass windows - many installed by local families - remain a striking feature of the building. Among them is the Good Samaritan window, which honours local pioneer Josiah Strickland.

Another set of three windows commemorates former parish minister Padre White, who founded the tradition of the ANZAC Day dawn service. These windows were originally installed at All Souls Anglican Church in Wirrinya before finding their home at St John’s.

The grant program will also see a shade structure installed over the Ninja Park with a $43,076 grant, that work occurring this week, and new toilets at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club.

Mr Donato said the club would receive $40,000 in NSW Government Community Building Partnership grants funding to rebuild the toilets, including disabled toilets - helping to bring the club back to fully functional amenities and more inclusive use by the community.

“I was only too pleased to support the Eugowra Community Bowls & Recreation Club’s grants funding application to rebuild their flood-damaged toilet facilities,” Mr Donato said.

“Eugowra needs every helping hand they can get to rebuild after the devastating 2022 flood, and I didn’t hesitate to throw my full support behind the 2025 NSW Government Community Building Partnership grant and this important project."