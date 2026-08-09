Four long-serving volunteers have been recognised with life membership as Forbes Handicraft Centre celebrates 55 years.

State Member for Orange Philip Donato and Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM presented Zelma Fritz, Penny Taylor, Pam and Allan Toole with the honours before cutting a celebratory cake.

Deidre Quirk paid tribute to their service, and shared some of the centre's rich history for the occasion.

Zelma Fritz has been a member for now 26 years.

She has always worked on the roster and has contributed to the shop in many ways, but especially with her top quality crafts, mainly sewing.

Over 30 years, Penny Taylor has been willing to help wherever she can.

Penny has been a convenor on the shop committee for many years, and is a great contributor - everyone would be familiar with her sponge cakes.

Pam and Allan Toole are two Forbes citizens who contribute whenever they can, and have been long-term members of Forbes Handicraft Centre.

Great ticket sellers, they are always working as a team, Pam with her craft work and Allan with his wood work.

Handicraft Centre's proud history

Shared by Deidre Quirk

The original idea for this shop came after Mrs Lillian Perry visited the Coolah Craft Shop.

To quote from Lillian’s notes she said, “they were in an old dilapidated shop but it was full of happy women doing all sorts of craft and making money.”

Lillian enlisted the help of several local women – Liz New, Joan Todd, Rene Stitt, Clare Whatmore and Shirley Ticehurst.

In May 1971 Forbes Handicraft Centre came into being with a mission of promoting wool, supporting the local community, giving local women particularly country women an outlet for their work, a base for sharing skills and learning new ones - and for many women a social outlet.

Sales were made from a glass cabinet in the Tourist Information Centre of which Mrs Elsie Fell was in charge.

The group, with a growing membership, moved to Sheriff St into Nutmegs Nook for a short time before coming back to 164 Lachlan St to the tiny shop but with the Shire Council’s approval the upstairs part of the Tourist Bureau was used for art classes and exhibitions.

In 1984 the move was made across the road into the entire Tourist Bureau building.

Lillian's notes and letters that it wasn’t always easy to keep going and the Centre met with some opposition when it came time to renew the lease.

With the sale of the Tourist Bureau and the support of Forbes Shire Council, the Forbes Handicraft Centre moved its current home in 2005, making good use of the space to expand into vintage collectables and some craft needs.

Much of this is donated to the shop by community members to be sold for shop funds, which the committee appreciates very much.

Lach Haven was always supported by the Centre and over 55 years they have also donated profits to community groups including Can Assist, Camp Quality, Jane McGrath Foundation, Forbes Show, Forbes Town Band, the Museum, junior sports, local schools, Eugowra Craft on the Creek after they suffered terrible loss and damage in the '22 flood, Western Care Lodge, Ronald McDonald House, Little Wings, Angel Flight, Wings for Kids and most recently our local R.F.S. Rural Fire Service.

Jerilderie Knitters are a group of senior ladies who knit rugs, they meet weekly to stitch these rugs together.

After the Forbes floods of ’22 their leader Mary reached out to Deidre and numerous rugs were sent to Forbes to be distributed to people who were affected by the flood.

They have continued to send rugs and the handicraft centre supports them with donations to buy wool.

Over the years numerous citizens of our town and area have been members of this place leaving with them their own expertise and always giving freely of their time to benefit others.

Friendships made and companionship gained are so immeasurable.