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Know where your nearest AED is

<p>Residents are being encouraged to learn where their nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is. PHOTO: Forbes Shire Council</p>\\n
<p>Residents are being encouraged to learn where their nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is. PHOTO: Forbes Shire Council</p>\\n

Residents are being encouraged to learn where their nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is. PHOTO: Forbes Shire Council

Locals are being encouraged to find out where their nearest AED is located in town.
Forbes Advocate
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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