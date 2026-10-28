Know where your nearest AED is

Forbes residents are being encouraged to take a few minutes to learn where their nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is located, as quick access to the life-saving devices can make a critical difference in a cardiac emergency. An AED is a portable device designed to assist someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. When used alongside CPR, it can significantly improve a person's chance of survival while emergency services are on their way. All council-owned, public-facing AEDs are registered on the GoodSAM app, making them easy for emergency responders and community members to locate when needed. More than 9000 people across New South Wales experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year. In these situations, every minute matters, and having access to a nearby AED can help save lives. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller said access to an AED can save valuable time when every second counts. "While we hope these devices are never needed, knowing where your nearest AED is located could help save a life," Cr Miller said. "We encourage residents to familiarise themselves with local AED locations and consider downloading the GoodSAM app so they can quickly find the nearest device in an emergency." Supported by NSW Ambulance, the GoodSAM app allows users to locate nearby AEDs, register AED locations and sign up as volunteer responders. Council encourages residents to become familiar with their nearest publicly accessible AED and to explore the resources available through the GoodSAM app. For more information about GoodSAM, visit www.ambulance.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/goodsam.