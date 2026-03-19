Know a person, group or organisation making an outstanding contribution to preserving, protecting or celebrating Forbes’ heritage?

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Forbes Heritage Medal.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said, “Heritage is at the heart of who we are in Forbes”.

“The Forbes Heritage Medal gives us the opportunity to honour the people and organisations who work tirelessly to preserve our stories, our places and our identity," Mayor Miller said.

"I encourage our community to put forward nominations that shine a light on the outstanding work being done across the Shire.”

Awarded biannually, the Forbes Heritage Medal recognises excellence across two distinct award categories, celebrating both the protection of our physical heritage and the enhancement of community understanding.

1. Contribution to Environmental Heritage: Conservation of a building, place or object through maintenance, preservation, repair or reconstruction; Sensitive alterations or additions to a significant building; Sympathetic new buildings in a historic townscape or rural setting; Adaptive reuse of a significant building for a new purpose.

2. Contribution to the Understanding of Heritage: Histories, heritage studies or commentary; Interpretive materials at heritage sites; Exhibitions; Presentations delivered through any medium.

Nominations close Friday 1 May at 5pm, with the winner announced at the Heritage Presentation Evening on Friday 15 May at Lachlan Vintage Village Cafe (Forbes Visitor Information Centre).

The Forbes Heritage Medal forms a key part of Forbes Heritage Week taking place from 11 – 15 May 2026.

The week‑long celebration will feature a full program of events designed to celebrate, learn and preserve our rich history including a Heritage Trail Tour, Ghost Tour, a local heritage presentation, special talks at the Forbes Museum, as well as the presentation evening.