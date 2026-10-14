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Out of the city, into the country for student teachers

<p>The Central West hosted 52 student-teachers in early September when they travelled to the region to see what it\\'s like to teach in regional locations. </p>\\n
<p>The Central West hosted 52 student-teachers in early September when they travelled to the region to see what it\\'s like to teach in regional locations. </p>\\n

The Central West hosted 52 student-teachers in early September when they travelled to the region to see what it's like to teach in regional locations.

Future teachers experience what a career in regional areas may look like.
Brendan McCool
October 14, 2026 • 12:00

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