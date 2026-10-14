Out of the city, into the country for student teachers

Teaching students swapped the city for the country in a week-long study tour hosted by the NSW Department of Education in early September. The tour showed 52 Bachelor of Education and Master of Teaching students what life looks like as a teacher in regional, rural and remote areas, including in the Central West. Executive director, school workforce Kylie Campbell, said the experience would continue to build on attracting teachers to the regions. “Although the supply of teachers in regional areas has improved, we are keen to continue to build on this growth and show the benefits of living in these areas,” she said. “Teaching in a regional, rural or remote school builds a close connection with the community, which can be very rewarding professionally and personally. “The university students will have a first-hand experience of seeing what life as a teacher outside of the city looks like, gaining valuable insights while also engaging with local communities.” During the week-long program students visited 26 different schools across Forbes, Parkes, Trundle, Tullamore, Cowra and Lithgow where they engaged in classroom observations and learning from experienced educators.