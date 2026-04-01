Oxley Group CWA held ‘The Land’ Cookery and Handicraft Day in Condobolin in early March.

The day was well attended with seven of the eight branches represented in either the cooking section, handicrafts section or both.

Grateful thanks to ‘The Land’ for once again supporting rural traditions of cooking and sewing, knitting and crocheting.

CWA members are renowned for their expertise in these home arts.

This competition helps to kindle or rekindle interest in them so that the skills and techniques are not lost to history.

Julie Westcott, from Parkes, judged the cooking section and also offered many helpful tips and hints as she cut, squashed, crumbled and tasted the cooking entries.

“Some of the most important tips and hints when cooking and presenting a cake for judging,” offered Mrs Westcott, “includes making sure the sugar is well dissolved when mixing a cake, ice the top of the cake only, ensure the cake is cold before icing and to ensure good presentation, make sure the cake tin is lined properly.

The champion exhibit in the ‘The Land’ Cookery was Dawn Ible’s (Forbes) Steamed Fruit Pudding.

Tash Hurley used her grandmother’s recipe to win the sultana cake section. This seemed appropriate as Pat always entered this section.

A minute's silence was held to remember Pat as this was the first ‘Cookery’ event since her passing. She was a staunch supporter of ‘The Land’ competition.

Mrs Westcott encouraged people to try making the pineapple and onion relish as it was very tasty. She also encouraged members and non-members alike to get into cooking and enter their items.

Even though there were a smaller number of entries this year, Linda Brangwin congratulated all the entrants on their efforts

Ruth Shanks AM, from Dubbo judged ‘The Land’ Handicrafts section offering helpful hints to the ladies who watched this open judging section.

Six Oxley CWA branches entered items into the group competition.

They were Forbes CWA, Myamley, Tullamore, Condobolin, Parkes and Kiacatoo.

Not every branch had eight items but it was excellent to see participation from so many branches.

Dawn Ible did well in the Open classes, winning garment or article made by a member 80 years or over; Chairman’s Choice, Indian Kantha Stitch placemat and papercraft.

Winning branch for the group competition was Myamley.

The highest mark from the group competition was for Jeanette Manwaring’s (Myamley) beautifully smocked child’s dress.

Forbes CWA Branch won the branch challenge of four items of crafted food on a crafted plate, all knitted or crocheted.

In the natural fibres section Tanya Riach (Kiacatoo) won hand knitted or crocheted knee or cot rug; Bev Rees (Tullamore) won hand knitted garment, 6 ply or thicker with a child’s jumper; Julie Westcott (Parkes) won garment or article, knitting or crochet made from 100 per cent pure wool and Jeanette Manwaring (Myamley) won garment made from natural fibres, not knitting or crochet with a white spotted romper suit.

The entrants and visitors enjoyed watching the open judging and listening to tips given by the judge, Ruth Shanks AM.

Ruth opened the judging by saying, “when we judge, we judge the whole article rather than just the specific stitch listed in the schedule so make sure the seams are finished off and entire article is completed”.

Other tips she gave included to be careful with variegated thread/ yarn as sometimes it gets lost in the article, binding on quilts need to be full so batting must come to the very edge and the rabbit holes need to be opposite on each side (mitred corners), if knitting has been put aside for a few days before you come back to it, always undo the last few rows and redo so the tension is similar, always “block” your knitting or sewing so it measures the correct width in the pattern and make sure you use an appropriate natural fibre. Natural fibre must be made up of at least 70 per cent of that natural fibre.

Lesley Jelbart, Oxley Group Handicraft Officer said,” I am impressed with the quality of articles presented for judging and am very appreciative of the valuable tips offered by Ruth”.

Winners in each section will progress to the State competitions and winners will be announced at the annual CWA conference in May.

Congratulations to all who entered and a big thank you to the judges and to Lesley Jelbart and Linda Brangwin for their efforts in organising a great event.