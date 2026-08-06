The Forbes Winter Charity Debutante Ball once again proved to be a spectacular and meaningful milestone for local young people. Traditionally a formal event where young adults are introduced to society, the ball has evolved into a cherished celebration marked by elegant white gowns, weeks of dedicated choreography, and joyous moments shared with family and friends.

This year’s debutantes and their partners proudly supported "Fly High for Mental Health," a grassroots mental health and youth suicide prevention initiative founded by the Woodhouse family in Forbes in memory of their son, Corey.

The movement raises vital awareness and funds for essential support services such as Kids Helpline and Headspace.

Despite a short turnaround, everyone worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success, ultimately raising $2,200 for this important cause.

Debutantes and their partners invited Jason Woodhouse, Corey’s father, to accept the donation which was equally distributed to Headspace and Kids Helpline.

The 10 debutante couples captivated the audience with a beautifully choreographed dance, expertly instructed by Emily Jack.

The debutantes were presented to the sovereign, Mrs Vivian Thompson, with Master of Ceremonies Ms Shanna Nock, FHS Year 11 Adviser and English teacher, guiding the event.

With 160 guests in attendance, the ball was a heartwarming and successful occasion that celebrated both tradition and community spirit.

A special thank you goes to the local businesses and community members who generously donated prizes for the raffle.

Guests were excited and grateful to win a large load of firewood donated by Tony Read, as well as gift vouchers from Hair With Style and Forbes Central Butchery.

The debutantes and their partners extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed their time, energy, and support to make this event a memorable and impactful experience.