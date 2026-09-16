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Competition supports confidence, public speaking

<p>Competitors judged a variety of fleeces to determine the top quality, and explained their rankings to the judges.</p>\\n
<p>Competitors judged a variety of fleeces to determine the top quality, and explained their rankings to the judges.</p>\\n

Competitors judged a variety of fleeces to determine the top quality, and explained their rankings to the judges.

Junior Judging remains an important competition at agricultural shows.
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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