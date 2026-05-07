Drinking water quality and stronger carp management are among the key priorities identified by Forbes Shire Council ahead of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan Review.

The council has endorsed a submission to a discussion paper on the review, outlining five priority areas including native fish recovery, fishing and tourism, and the balance between agricultural water use, environmental flows and water security.

Director Infrastructure and Works Danial Speer said the council had a direct interest in the outcomes of the review.

“The Lachlan River is a critical asset for the Forbes community, supporting water supply, agriculture, river health, and recreational and tourism activities,” he said.

“Management decisions affecting river condition, water quality and flow regimes therefore have implications across multiple council responsibilities.”

Mr Speer said the review highlighted a range of interconnected issues affecting inland river systems such as the Lachlan, including declining water quality, ecosystem degradation, impacts on native fish populations, invasive species, climate variability and competing water demands.

Council has strongly backed calls for improved monitoring and early warning systems, as well as more coordinated responses to water quality incidents.

While Forbes draws its drinking water from both groundwater bores and the Lachlan River, the council noted that declining river water quality poses risks to public health, treatment reliability and system resilience.

Poor raw water quality can increase treatment complexity and chemical use, adding to costs and placing pressure on infrastructure.

In its submission, council also called for a much stronger, sustained Basin-wide focus on carp management, identifying the invasive species as a major barrier to improving river health.

“Forbes Shire Council considers invasive species, particularly European carp, to be a major driver of ecological degradation in the Lachlan River and Lake Forbes and a key barrier to improving river condition,” the submission said.

The council has also backed broader strategies to support native fish recovery, including improving habitat, refuge areas and river connectivity.

“Fishing in the Lachlan River and Lake Forbes is an important drawcard, particularly given that two of Forbes’ most highly patronised caravan parks are located riverside,” the submission said.

“Improved native fish populations and reduced carp impacts would enhance recreational fishing outcomes for visitors and residents alike.”

Agriculture also remains a central consideration, with the council emphasising the need to balance irrigation demands with environmental flows and long-term water security.

“Forbes Shire Council recognises the importance of agriculture to the Lachlan Valley and supports sustainable irrigation as a foundation of regional economic activity,” the submission said.

“At the same time, council recognises that water allocation and flow management decisions influence downstream water quality, river health and community water security.”

Submissions on the Murray–Darling Basin Plan Review discussion paper closed on May 1, with the Murray–Darling Basin Authority to next release a “what we heard” report summarising feedback.