Residents are invited to join Forbes Shire councillors and general manager for a community catch-up at Bedgerabong Hall / Secretary's Office on Friday 24 July from 5pm.

The councillor catch-up provides an opportunity for locals to meet with their elected representatives, share their views, raise local issues, and learn more about council projects, priorities and services.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, said these informal sessions provide a valuable way for residents to discuss issues, raise ideas and engage directly with representatives from the council.

“Community feedback plays such an important role in shaping Council decisions and future planning," Mayor Miller said.

"Whether you have an idea, some feedback or simply want to learn more about what Council is working on, we encourage you to come along and join the conversation."

Residents will also have the opportunity to meet Council’s new General Manager Stephen Dunshea and discuss a range of topics, including local infrastructure, community facilities, future planning and other matters of interest.

Light refreshments provided. All community members are welcome to attend.